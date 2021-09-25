CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Connor Heyward breaks multiple tackles for 38-yard gain against Nebraska

By Andrew Brewster
 7 days ago
Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

One of the best moves Mel Tucker made this year for his roster wasn’t a transfer, it was a position change. Connor Heyward’s move from running back to tight end has been a revelation for Michigan State football and that was on full display against Nebraska.

Deep in the second quarter, Heyward made an impressive catch, shedding a defender, and then rumbled his way forward for a 38-yard gain, setting up a field goal from Matt Coghlin.

You can watch the big play below:

IN THIS ARTICLE
