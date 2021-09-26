CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Big Rapids, MI

Ferris State Shuts Out Davenport, Remains Undefeated

By Joey DeBerardino
MISportsNow
MISportsNow
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r92P5_0c8Cj8Pg00

BIG RAPIDS – Ferris State opened GLIAC play against Davenport and kept its undefeated season alive with a 38-0 shutout win in Saturday’s homecoming game at Top Taggart Field.

The Bulldogs, who are ranked third in Division 2, scored 14 points late in the second quarter and continued to pour it on in the second half.

Ferris State stays perfect at 4-0 overall and a 1-0 conference record. FSU will head to Northwood for its next contest on Saturday, Oct. 2 at 1 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
MISportsNow

Petoskey Shuts Out Elk Rapids for Second Straight Win

PETOSKEY – The Division 2 eighth-ranked Petoskey boys soccer team picked up its second straight win with a 2-0 victory over Division 3 fourth-ranked Elk Rapids on Friday. Petoskey (12-3-2) is back on the pitch Tuesday at home against Cadillac while Elk Rapids (12-4-3) welcomes in Boyne City on Monday.
PETOSKEY, MI
MISportsNow

Lake Superior State Drops Home Match Against Northwood

SAULT STE. MARIE – Lake Superior State volleyball dropped its home match against GLIAC opponent Northwood, losing in three straight sets Saturday afternoon. The Timberwolves won by scores of 25-11, 25-14, 25-23. With the loss, the Lakers fall to 1-12 overall and 1-4 in the conference following their first win...
SAULT STE. MARIE, MI
MISportsNow

Beal City-Pine River Football Game Canceled

Tonight’s Beal City-Pine River varsity football game has been canceled due COVID-19 concerns within Pine River’s program. Beal City will be awarded a forfeit win and improve to 5-1 overall and 5-0 in the Highland Conference. Pine River is scheduled to be back in action next Friday at McBain while...
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Big Rapids, MI
Big Rapids, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Big Rapids, MI
College Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ferris State Shuts#Gliac#Division 2
MISportsNow

Gladwin Beats Shepherd by 73, Moves to 6-0

SHEPHERD – Gladwin cruised to a 73-0 win over Shepherd on Friday to stay atop the Jack Pine Conference standings. The Flying G’s (6-0, 4-0) raced out to a 33-0 lead by the end of the first quarter and took a 60-0 lead at the half. Gladwin travels to Clare...
SHEPHERD, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
FSU
NewsBreak
Sports
MISportsNow

Clare Falls Late to Marquette

MARQUETTE – Clare saw its four-game win streak snapped with a 40-39 loss to Marquette on Friday. After a scoreless opening quarter, the Pioneers (4-2) took a 19-17 lead to the half and 33-32 after three quarters. Clare returns home against Gladwin next Friday in a battle of the top...
MARQUETTE, MI
MISportsNow

Reed City Rolls Past Central Montcalm

REED CITY – Division 6 No. 10 Reed City improved to 5-0 in CSAA Gold play with a 50-15 win over Central Montcalm on Friday. The Coyotes (5-1) led 8-0 after the first quarter and 24-8 at the half. Reed City travels to Newaygo next Friday while Central Montcalm (4-2,...
REED CITY, MI
MISportsNow

Grayling Holds off Sault Ste. Marie for Fourth Win

GRAYLING – Grayling picked up its third win in its last four games with a 36-32 victory over Sault Ste. Marie in our Sports Overtime Game of the Week on Friday. Grayling (4-2, 2-2 NMFC Legends) will travel to Tawas next Friday while Sault Ste. Marie (4-2, 3-2 NMFC Legends) welcomes in Traverse City St. Francis.
GRAYLING, MI
MISportsNow

Mt. Pleasant Hockey Shifting to Co-op Program

The Mt. Pleasant hockey team is shifting to a co-op program for the upcoming season. The program will now be known as the Mt. Pleasant Area Hockey (MPAH) team and will consist of student-athletes from Alma, Beal City, Clare, Ithaca, Mt. Pleasant, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart and Shepherd. Per MHSAA co-op requirements, this initial pairing of schools will remain intact for a minimum of two years.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
MISportsNow

MISportsNow

Traverse City, MI
189
Followers
1K+
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

MISportsNow is Northern Michigan’s home for exclusive coverage of high school and college athletics. Featuring original video, stories and photo galleries as well as scores and schedules, MISportsNow.com is Northern Michigan’s go-to spot for up-to-date coverage of more than 100 high schools – from Isabella County to the Eastern U.P. MISportsNow gives fans and student-athletes the unique opportunity to interact with the 9&10 News and Local 32 sports team by sharing video, photos and story ideas.

 https://www.misportsnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy