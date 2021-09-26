Ferris State Shuts Out Davenport, Remains Undefeated

BIG RAPIDS – Ferris State opened GLIAC play against Davenport and kept its undefeated season alive with a 38-0 shutout win in Saturday’s homecoming game at Top Taggart Field.

The Bulldogs, who are ranked third in Division 2, scored 14 points late in the second quarter and continued to pour it on in the second half.

Ferris State stays perfect at 4-0 overall and a 1-0 conference record. FSU will head to Northwood for its next contest on Saturday, Oct. 2 at 1 p.m.