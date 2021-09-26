Baddoo's thievery, Cabrera's four-RBI night helps Tigers even series with Royals

Earlier this year when the Royals faced the Detroit Tigers after the break, times weren’t great. While the Royals had just swept the Brewers in Milwaukee, they were still 16 games under .500 and the Tigers appeared to be making some moves with their young pitching and their bats had come alive. It appeared that the Tigers’ rebuild had far surpassed the Royals. Since the end of that Brewers series, though, the Royals seem to have maybe picked up steam of their own on their rebuild. They’ve gone 30-28 and done it largely with their young pitching making almost every start.

