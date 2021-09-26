CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baddoo's thievery, Cabrera's four-RBI night helps Tigers even series with Royals

Detroit News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetroit — The smile on Akil Baddoo's face was priceless and it contrasted wonderfully with the look of utter dismay on Hunter Dozier's face. Baseball creates great moments just about every night. And before Miguel Cabrera's three-hit, four-RBI performance propelled the Tigers to a 5-1 win over the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park Saturday, Baddoo exacted some personal, playful revenge on Dozier.

