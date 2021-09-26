CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reports: Amtrak train that runs through Minnesota derails in Montana

By FOX 9 Staff
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(FOX 9) - A passenger train line that passes through Minnesota has derailed in Montana, according to local and social media reports. Photos posted to Twitter by multiple users show at least one car detached and tipped over. According to local reports and the Associated Press, as many as four cars may be on their sides after the incident. The line is the Empire Builder which runs from Chicago to Seattle, passing through Minnesota before moving into the heart of the northern Great Plains and Northwestern states.

