Baylor beats No. 14 Iowa St 31-29 after failed 2-point try

Iowa State -7 When Iowa State Has the Ball. Running back Breece Hall was the top returning vote-getter for the Heisman Trophy, but he has struggled to put up Heisman-type numbers through Iowa State's first three games. Hall was held to 69 rushing yards in each of his first two contests but finally hit 100 yards last week against UNLV. He now has 238 yards and four touchdowns on 60 carry, for an average of 3.97 yards per attempt. For context, Hall broke the century mark in each of his first eight games last year (nine overall) and was held to less than four yards per carry only once (by Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship Game). No other Cyclones running back has carried the ball more than six times, and only Deon Silas, a freshman with 32 yards on five attempts, has scored on the ground.

IOWA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO