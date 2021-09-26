CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Baylor beats No. 14 Iowa St 31-29 after failed 2-point try

By Associated Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWACO, Texas (AP) — Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said his defense was just a little bit off with its detail early in Saturday’s game against Baylor. The Bears took full advantage with a fast start, then held on as their special teams and defense handled the rest. Gerry Bohanon...

247Sports

Everything Breece Hall, Chase Allen and Enyi Uwazurike said after Iowa State's loss at Baylor

Iowa State dropped to 2-2 (0-1 Big 12) on the season Saturday with a 31-29 loss to Baylor on the road. In the loss, Breece Hall looked like his old self and rushed for 180 yards on 27 carries (6.7 yards per carry), including two touchdowns on the ground. Chase Allen also put together his best performance of the season receiving-wise with seven catches for 98 yards. With starting nose guard JR Singleton out with a left leg injury, Enyi Uwazurike played as the nose guard more often and finished the game with three tackles and two tackles for loss.
IOWA STATE
baylorbears.com

Football Knocks Off No. 14 Iowa State, 31-29

Sometimes, the numbers just don't matter. The 14th-ranked Iowa State Cyclones had nearly twice as many rushing yards, finished with a 479-282 edge in total offense and had 85 fewer penalty yards than the Baylor Bears. And lost. Getting a big lift from Trestan Ebner in the kick return game...
IOWA STATE
AthlonSports.com

Iowa State vs. Baylor Football Prediction and Preview

Iowa State -7 When Iowa State Has the Ball. Running back Breece Hall was the top returning vote-getter for the Heisman Trophy, but he has struggled to put up Heisman-type numbers through Iowa State's first three games. Hall was held to 69 rushing yards in each of his first two contests but finally hit 100 yards last week against UNLV. He now has 238 yards and four touchdowns on 60 carry, for an average of 3.97 yards per attempt. For context, Hall broke the century mark in each of his first eight games last year (nine overall) and was held to less than four yards per carry only once (by Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship Game). No other Cyclones running back has carried the ball more than six times, and only Deon Silas, a freshman with 32 yards on five attempts, has scored on the ground.
IOWA STATE
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
kslsports.com

Baylor Romney Injury Among Observations From BYU Win vs Utah State

PROVO, Utah – The 13th ranked BYU Cougars are taking the wagon wheel back to Provo after taking down the Utah State Aggies 34-20. Tyler Allgeier was unstoppable en route to a career high 218 yards with three touchdowns on 22 carries. It’s only the 15th 200 yard rushing game by a BYU running back in program history.
UTAH STATE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To What Michael Wilbon Said

During a recent edition of ESPN’s Pardon The Interruption, show co-host Michael Wilbon went off on Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin when asked to make his pick for Saturday’s Alabama-Ole Miss game. Wilbon didn’t take much time to analyze the matchup itself, and instead went with Alabama (the double-digit...
COLLEGE SPORTS
CougsDaily

Utah State Student Section Throws Garbage at BYU Sideline, BYU Players Take to Social Media to Celebrate Win

Despite multiple injuries at key positions, #13 BYU traveled to Logan and took care of Utah State 34-20 on Friday night. Utah State, who views BYU as a bitter rival, decided to move BYU to the home sideline next to the USU student section. According to the broadcast, it was the first time in Utah State history that the opposing team had been moved to that sideline.
UTAH STATE
Iowa State Daily

Iowa State beats St. Thomas in straight sets

Iowa State volleyball coasted to a 3-0 sweep over St. Thomas during the first of two matches played in the Diet Coke Classic in Minneapolis on Friday. The win brought the team’s record to 8-2 with just one non-conference game to play. A pair of kills and two blocks from...
IOWA STATE
sicem365.com

Baylor upsets No. 14 Iowa State in defining win for Dave Aranda, 31-29

WACO, Texas — Baylor (4-0) made a statement on its home turf against No. 14 Iowa State (2-2) in a defining win for Dave Aranda, 31-29. That. Was. Awesome. Dare I say perfect? No. Dare I say easy? No. Dare I even say smooth? No. But it was awesome. That was an unnerving gut check for a full 60 minutes, but Aranda and the Bears found a way to topple a top-15 team and two former Heisman hopefuls.
IOWA STATE
The Spun

Oklahoma Player’s Father Has Blunt Message For Sooners

The Oklahoma Sooners remain undefeated heading into Week 5, but Lincoln Riley’s offense is currently going through a rough patch. Over the past two games, they’ve scored a combined 39 points. That’s just not acceptable for this program. With an important game coming up against Kansas State, an Oklahoma player’s...
OKLAHOMA STATE

