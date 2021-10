If Arkansas is going to knock off Texas A&M on Saturday, it may need KJ Jefferson to have some success moving the ball through the air. At least that’s what ESPN analyst Sam Acho seems to think. During an appearance on “College Football Live” on Thursday, Acho broke down what he believes to be the key to the matchup between the Razorbacks and Aggies — can Jefferson pass the ball effectively against Texas A&M’s defense?

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO