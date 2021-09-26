Tigers get three singles wins Saturday in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Junior Carolyn Ansari advanced to the final of her draw to highlight a three-win day for the Tigers Saturday at the Kitty Harrison Invitational. "I challenged our team last night to do three things better: stick to a plan, play courageously, and recognize the moment," Auburn head coach Caroline Lilley said. "Although we didn't find the response in doubles we hoped for, as the day progressed we grew in all three areas. When you see the finish line you kick it in, not sometimes, but every single time."