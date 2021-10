Real Salt Lake are back at home and they host a very good Seattle Sounders team. RSL have out-scored Seattle 40 to 36 throughout this season, but Seattle have let in just 19 goals compared to RSL’s 35. The Sounders have the best points per game in the west at an impressive 1.96 PPG. Seattle are coming off a midweek Leagues Cup game, which gives the teams equal footing on the tiredness front.

MLS ・ 14 DAYS AGO