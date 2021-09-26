CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State linebacker K'Vaughan Pope sent to locker room after outburst

By Austin Ward about 5 hours
COLUMBUS — K’Vaughan Pope was headed for an early exit at Ohio State. Then the Buckeyes appeared to force him to take it. After trying to run out on the field in a substitution package in the second quarter on Saturday night against Akron, the senior linebacker was waved off by teammate Teradja Mitchell. Once getting back to the sideline, a visibly upset Pope started walking down the sideline by himself and was heading back to the locker room on his own.

On3.com

ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

