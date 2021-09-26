Ohio State linebacker K'Vaughan Pope sent to locker room after outburst

COLUMBUS — K’Vaughan Pope was headed for an early exit at Ohio State. Then the Buckeyes appeared to force him to take it. After trying to run out on the field in a substitution package in the second quarter on Saturday night against Akron, the senior linebacker was waved off by teammate Teradja Mitchell. Once getting back to the sideline, a visibly upset Pope started walking down the sideline by himself and was heading back to the locker room on his own.