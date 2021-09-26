CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

STARDOM 5-Star Grand Prix Finals Results: Syuri Wins It All

By Joseph Lee
Cover picture for the articleSTARDOM held the 5-Star Grand Prix Finals earlier today at the Ota City General Gymnasium in Ota, Tokyo, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:. * 3-Way Match: Hanan defeated Rina and Momo Watanabe. * Double Stardom Challenge: Mai Sakurai pinned Waka Tsukiyama. * 5-Star Grand Prix 2021 – Red Stars...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Momo Watanabe
Person
Takumi Iroha
Person
Mayu Iwatani
Person
Syuri
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Prix#Tokyo#Combat#Azm#Konami#Wonder Of Stardom#The World Of Stardom
