Plow Boys Cruise Night Draws a Crowd in Downtown Hope
The cooler weather and classic tunes provided the ideal backdrop for local families to admire the cars and trucks in attendance at Plow Boys Cruise Night in downtown Hope this evening. The classics and modern alike, as well as a few first time entries, attracted a crowd who strolled up and down Main Street enjoying the show and visiting with fellow car enthusiasts. Patrons were excited to win door prizes which were made available by this month’s sponsors: AutoZone, McDonald’s, El Agaves, LaGrone Williams, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Bumper to Bumper, and Plow Boys Car Club members.swark.today
