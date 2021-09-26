CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Plow Boys Cruise Night Draws a Crowd in Downtown Hope

By April Lovette
swark.today
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cooler weather and classic tunes provided the ideal backdrop for local families to admire the cars and trucks in attendance at Plow Boys Cruise Night in downtown Hope this evening. The classics and modern alike, as well as a few first time entries, attracted a crowd who strolled up and down Main Street enjoying the show and visiting with fellow car enthusiasts. Patrons were excited to win door prizes which were made available by this month’s sponsors: AutoZone, McDonald’s, El Agaves, LaGrone Williams, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Bumper to Bumper, and Plow Boys Car Club members.

swark.today

Comments / 0

Related
1230kfjb.com

Cars Bring Crowds Friday Night

With the return of Oktemberfest downtown this weekend, Friday night hosted a fan favorite. The classic car show brought in over 80 cars spanning many decades, makes, and models according to Oktemberfest Board Member, Aubrey Does. 100’s of spectators were able to enjoy great cars, food, drinks and friends. There...
CARS
South Coast Today

Middleboro COA to host Classic Car Cruise Night

The Middleborough Council on Aging will host a Classic Car Cruise Night on Thursday, Sept. 30 from 3:30 to 6 pm on the COA grounds. A number car enthusiasts will be on site with their classic and rare cars. Bring your classic, or come down and walk the grounds to appreciate the view and talk with our special car owners. DJ Dogs will offer specialty hot dogs and snacks, Mel’s Ice Cream truck will sell old fashioned treats, and COA staff will run a bake sale table of packaged goodies. An outdoor dining area will be provided. Local band “Too Much Fun” will perform ldies throughout the evening to keep things lively.
MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA
Times-Online

VCSU to Hold Cruise Night, Saturday, September 25th

The Valley City State University Alumni Association is hosting their 2nd Annual VCSU Alumni Motorcycle/Car Cruise on Saturday, September 25th, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. This fun event is open to anyone wanting to ride their motorcycle or drive their classic cars around the county. Read the full story in your...
VALLEY CITY, ND
kmaj.com

Cruise Night Car Show Day Of Info

The 2021 Cruise Night Car Show is almost here! Check out everything you need to know before heading to Downtown Topeka:. Day of registration begins at 10 AM at 8th & Madison. Bring your proof of insurance, registration, and your $25 registration fee to get registered!. Cars will be staged...
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise#Plow Boys Cruise Night#Autozone#Mcdonald#El Agaves#O Reilly Auto Parts#Plow Boys Car Club
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Mt. Mitchell Street Rods Friday Night Cruise In

The Mt. Mitchell Street Rods hold another Friday Nite Cruise-In featuring classic cars and trucks, rat rods and motorcycles Friday, October 1st from 5:00 pm-9:00 pm in the Sav-Mor Parking lot in the Roses Shopping Center in Burnsville. It’s something they do on the 1st, 3rd and 5th Friday nights through October. For more information call Gordon Higgins at 284-2951, Bill Anglin at 682-6266, or Thomas Miller at 467-8667.
CARS
theweektoday.com

Old Colony Fall Fest draws crowd

ROCHESTER — Bells were rung, balloons were popped and students were dunked at the Old Colony Regional Vocational Technical High School Fall Fest on Sept. 25. The event, put on by the school’s parent-teacher organization, featured traditional fair fare like midway games, bouncy houses, vendors and a dunk tank. “The...
southernminn.com

HOPS for Habitat draws crowd, brews and donations

The Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity beer sampling fundraiser called HOPS for Habitat in Owatonna was a big success, according to Two Rivers staff. The event took place on Sept. 11 at the Four Seasons Centre and the crowd stayed steady all day. Over 15 beer vendors locally and statewide were in attendance as well as live music from Owatonna native Travis Thamert.
OWATONNA, MN
chicagocrusader.com

Local Officials’ Fall Fest to draw crowds

Gary Councilman Dwight A. Williams, County Councilman Charlie Brown, Sheriff Oscar Martinez, State Rep. Vernon G. Smith (D-Gary), Calumet Township Trustee Kimberly Robinson and County Assessor LaTonya Spearman will honor Gary’s first responders for their dedication and perseverance throughout the COVID-19 pandemic this Saturday (Sept. 25) at the first annual Fall Fest. The event will be held at the Glen Theatre (20 W Ridge Road) from 1 p.m. (CT) until dusk.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
longwoodfl.org

10-Year Anniversary Downtown Longwood Cruise Car Show

Join us for the Downtown Cruise Car Show's 10-year Anniversary Cruise in Historic Downtown Longwood. The First 100 show vehicles get a dash plaque! Special guest performance by The Chrome 57 Band. There will be a Chili Cook-Off from 4:00p - 6:30p. If you are interested in participating contact Ryan...
LONGWOOD, FL
SCNow

Pamplico car show, fall festival draws a crowd

PAMPLICO, S.C. — About 100 cars, bikes and pickup trucks and rat rods turned out Saturday for the Ninth Annual Cypress Festival Car, Truck and Bike Show in Pamplico. Presented in conjunction with Pamplico’s annual festival, the show was put on by Palmetto Cruisers car club. The car show occupied...
PAMPLICO, SC
adairvoice.com

Giles Festival expected to draw large crowd

Catching up with Keysha Tucker may be a little difficult to do these days. She’s very busy getting things ready for the annual Giles Society Arts and Crafts Festival slated for Saturday in Knifley. There are vendors to contact, entertainment to secure for performance, and all the mandatory T’s to...
KNIFLEY, KY
theportlandsun.com

Retro Rider show draws crowd, 70 entries

The 10th annual Retro Rider Happy Days Car Show was held at Days Gone By Museum on Sat. Sept. 25. The event brought 70 entries of trucks, classic muscle cars, hot rods, and rat rods. Trophies were given in each class from first to fourth place. The show is an extension of Raise the Praise.
PORTLAND, TN
101.5 KNUE

Beware of the “Meal For 2 with Drinks at Texas Roadhouse” Scam

We all love a dinner at Texas Roadhouse. Those rolls with the cinnamon butter. O.M.G. Their steaks, whether its a porterhouse or T-bone or a simple ribeye (cooked the only right way at medium rare), is always delicious. Add a draft beer or margarita and the taste buds are happy. However, that perfect meal is prime for a scam. One is going around on Facebook that Texas Roadhouse is warning everyone about.
LONGVIEW, TX
Motorious

Couple’s Stroll On Beach Turns Into Sand Find

Who expects to find a vintage car while on a romantic walk?. A couple who went on a romantic stroll on a beach in Queensland had an unusual twist to their mundane stroll. They ended up unearthing a vintage car in the sand, which all started with them noticing a little piece of rusty metal where it didn’t belong. They went home and found some tools, and got to work.
RELATIONSHIPS
Sun-Journal

Farmington Fair opens to sunny skies, drawing crowds

FARMINGTON — The 180th Farmington Fair opened Sunday to sunny skies and drew crowds anxious to eat fair food, watch horse races, ride carnival rides and see agricultural shows after the fair was canceled last year because the coronavirus pandemic. Standing outside his office near the Ferris wheel, fair Secretary...
FARMINGTON, ME
Press Democrat

Sebastopol parade draws sparse crowd on cloudy day

Monica Fajardo got to Main Street in Sebastopol about a half-hour before the Apple Blossom Parade was about to start on a cool, damp and cloudy Saturday morning. She had no trouble placing two folding chairs at curbside, with a gray umbrella sheltering her from the moist air. Prime viewing...
SEBASTOPOL, CA
Daily News-Record

Route 340 Yard Sale Draws A Crowd

ELKTON – Terry Addington wasn’t looking for anything in particular when she found her way to the Route 340 Yard Sale on Saturday, but she returned home with new treasures. Two green sponges, a 3D-printed heart and a few knickknacks later, Addington, of Ruckersville, found her goldmine in the parking lot of Elkton Middle School.
ELKTON, VA
Hartselle Enquirer

40th annual Depot Days draws crowd

Canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 40th annual Depot Days Festival brought thousands of visitors to downtown Hartselle this past weekend for live music, more than 100 vendors, food, fun, and, for the first time, a beer garden.
HARTSELLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy