Plow Boys Cruise Night Draws a Crowd in Downtown Hope

The Middleborough Council on Aging will host a Classic Car Cruise Night on Thursday, Sept. 30 from 3:30 to 6 pm on the COA grounds. A number car enthusiasts will be on site with their classic and rare cars. Bring your classic, or come down and walk the grounds to appreciate the view and talk with our special car owners. DJ Dogs will offer specialty hot dogs and snacks, Mel’s Ice Cream truck will sell old fashioned treats, and COA staff will run a bake sale table of packaged goodies. An outdoor dining area will be provided. Local band “Too Much Fun” will perform ldies throughout the evening to keep things lively.

MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO