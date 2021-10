Carson Wentz's injury woes continued into Week 2, as the Colts starter was sidelined late in the game with an apparent ankle injury. Wentz played most of the game, going 20 for 31 with 247 yards and a touchdown and interception before leaving the game in the fourth. He handed the reins over to Jacob Eason, who promptly threw a pick on his first series in the game.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO