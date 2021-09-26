Middle schooler revamps school bathrooms, hoping to start positive social media trend after controversial one vandalized school property

LAS VEGAS, NV (KLAS) – A new positive trend is taking over our valley schools, in hopes to reverse the vandalism done by a controversial challenge spreading on social media. “We can stop this trend so we can do better for our schools because if they lock the bathrooms how are we going to use it during the day? How are girls going to be able to do what they have to do?” Alexis Higgins, an 11-year-old student said.