Middle schooler revamps school bathrooms, hoping to start positive social media trend after controversial one vandalized school property

By Victoria Saha
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS, NV (KLAS) – A new positive trend is taking over our valley schools, in hopes to reverse the vandalism done by a controversial challenge spreading on social media. “We can stop this trend so we can do better for our schools because if they lock the bathrooms how are we going to use it during the day? How are girls going to be able to do what they have to do?” Alexis Higgins, an 11-year-old student said.

Livingagreenlife Mom
7d ago

That was an awesome and creative way to solve a common problem. I know I'm my high school we had to go to the nurses office to get pads and tampons. It has been awhile since I was a student but it's still the same problem year after year.

