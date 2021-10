In 2004, when Ryder Cup captain Hal Sutton paired Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods together at Oakland Hills, it was considered bold. Not because it was the No. 2- and No. 4-ranked players in the world playing together in one group, but because Mickelson and Woods had a rivalry that was considered unfriendly. The two didn't say as much publicly, but it was known that they weren't sharing bottles of wine or comparing calves off the course.

GOLF ・ 11 DAYS AGO