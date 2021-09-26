Halftime takeaways: Florida and Tennessee closer than expected

Florida is up 17-14 on

at halftime thanks to two blown defensive plays by the Gators.

The Volunteers are putting up a good fight and holding the Gators offense enough to force a competitive second half. There’s been no sight of Florida backup quarterback Anthony Richardson, whereas Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker got the call over Joe Milton and is showing up. It helps Hooker that Florida’s secondary is a bit banged up.

There’s still an entire second-half for Florida to cover the spread, though. Here’s what we got from the first half of Florida vs. Tennessee.

Emory Jones looks confident after Alabama

Emory Jones looked sharp on the team’s opening drive, rushing four times for 24 yards and capping things off with a touchdown pass to running back Malik Davis. It seems that Jones has opted to go for safer throws lately, which shows in his numbers. He went 12 of 15 passing in the half for 104 yards and 1 touchdown.

The threat of Jones’ legs is what makes his low yards per completion average work for Florida. Tennessee has a top-five rushing defense that allows just 54 yards a game on the ground to opponents, and Jones had 41 yards rushing alone at the half.

Mullen didn’t let Jones go for it on two separate fourth downs, but Jones looked ready for the call.

The defense misses Kaiir Elam

The news that All-SEC cornerback Kaiir Elam would not be available came hours before Florida’s matchup with Tennessee. With Jaydon Hill already down for the year, Elam was the unquestioned leader of the secondary. That lack of leadership was apparent in the first half against the Volunteers as Florida gave up two big scores in the air.

Amari Burney took a bad route and missed a tackle that allowed Tiyon Evans to go 47 yards and into the endzone for Tennessee’s first score. Rashad Torrence and Tre’Vez Johnson both had a chance to get him but could not.

The Volunteers’ second touchdown came on a 75-yard reception after Mordecai McDaniel blew his coverage.

That missed point after against Alabama mattered to Dan Mullen

Penalties stalled out the Gators’ second drive of the game, and Florida had to settle for a field goal. After Chris Howard missed a PAT against Alabama last week, Jace Christmann got the call. He drilled a 47-yarder to put the Gators up 10-7 in the first quarter.

One player can’t take all the blame for a loss, but there’s no doubt Howard’s miss last week cost the Gators at least a shot at overtime. It seems that Dan Mullen wants the miss to stick with the kicker, and the best way to do that is to give Christmann a chance.

Where is Anthony Richardson?

Dan Mullen kept Anthony Richardson out of the first half of the game and it’s unclear whether or not he’ll be playing in the second half. Emory Jones isn’t playing badly, but there’s no doubt Richardson provides a different spark for the team.

At one point, reports came in of Richardson putting the headset down and warming up on the sidelines with a helmet on. But he never came in. Jones looked capable but he’s a safer quarterback than Richardson, who it often works out for. If Mullen goes back to playing Richardson for select series, then the team might benefit from it.

Florida no longer has two good running backs, it has three

Dameon Pierce and Malik Davis have been the top two running backs for Florida, but Nay’Quan Wright is joining the conversation after following up a strong showing against Alabama with a first-half score against Tennesee. Wright busted a 23-yard touchdown run to put the Gators up by three in the second quarter and finished the half as Florida’s top back in terms of yards and carries.

