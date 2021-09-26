The Beat Goes On: Rory McIlroy's Miserable Ryder Cup Week Continues

It will be a battle between youth and experience when Team USA takes on Team Europe in the 2021 Ryder Cup starting Friday at Whistling Straits in Sheboygan, Wisc. All 12 American players rank in the top-21 in the world, but six have never played in the Ryder Cup and the team has 12 combined appearances. The European squad has three rookies and 38 Ryder Cup appearances among its 12 players, but only four rank among the world's top 25. Team Europe has beaten Team USA in seven of the past nine matchups, but the two U.S. victories were on American soil -- in 2008 at Kentucky's Valhalla and 2016 at Hazeltine in Minnesota.

GOLF ・ 11 DAYS AGO