The Beat Goes On: Rory McIlroy's Miserable Ryder Cup Week Continues
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — O.K., seriously: What’s up with Rory?. It’s been 48 hours of surprises at this 43rd Ryder Cup, headlined by the ease with which the U.S. has seized an 11–5 lead and set themselves up to coast to the Cup on Sunday afternoon. But the most perplexing individual performance belongs to Rory McIlroy, who since 2010 has been the heartbeat of the European team. This week the heartbeat has flatlined. Rory is out of it. The European team is out of it. This Ryder Cup has turned into the Lashing at the Lake.*www.si.com
Comments / 1