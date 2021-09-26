CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Halftime Thoughts: Tennessee-Florida

By Matt Ray
VolunteerCountry
VolunteerCountry
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fkTbW_0c8Cdiq300

The Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators are entrenched in battle in The Swamp, and I share my halftime thoughts here.

Tennessee Defense

Despite some unfavorable field positions in the first half, this group played much better than many would have expected. They struggled to get Florida off the field on third down, but they had success slowing down Jones and the option attack. Tennessee's offense will have to sustain more drives in the second half, but this group has swarmed to the football the entire half. The secondary needs to catch in on some opportunities they have had and the linebackers need to get home on some delayed stunts to continue this success. I don't think anyone thought the Vols would hold the Gators to just 17 in the first half, and given the fact they have had their backs against the wall with short fields makes it even more impressive. Tennessee is winning the turnover battle and has missed opportunities to have won it significantly in the first half.

Explosive Plays

Tennessee has schemed Todd Grantham's defense up on multiple occasions to move the sticks and score. Hendon Hooker finally connected on a meaningful deep ball, but missed a late opportunity to Jacob Warren, which would have changed the narrative of the half. Tennessee has to take advantage of the young cornerbacks that Florida is playing and keep the offense on the field more.

Offensive Line

This unit has played better with Cooper Mays today. They have to get to the second level more consistently and Mays has to get the snaps to Hendon Hooker. That was an issue that caused two drives to stall in the first half. Overall, this unit has handled a potent Florida pass rush well.

Bone Head Penalties

Jeremy Banks had another Jeremy Banks penalty that helped Florida get out to a 7-0 lead, then an offense sides penalty by Elijah Simmons helped the Gators extend a drive. After failing to connect on a deep shot with less than four minutes left in the half, a kick catch interference, coupled with a targeting and unsportsmanlike conduct gave Florida a 30-yard penalty to start on the Vols 40, but the defense held. After this, two false starts nearly derailed a drive, but a brilliant Josh Heupel play call salvaged this, but resulted in no points due to a missed field goal from Chase McGrath and Heupel did not opt to use his timeouts which was another mistake.

Can Tennessee Respond In the Second Half?

The Vols have been in this game but self-inflicted wounds hurt them. Tennessee still has the chance to attack the edges and create explosives, but will it? How long can the defense hold if not. We will find out in the second half, but overall, the half could have been worse for Josh Heupel's team. Much worse, considering that Tennessee should be up in this game.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Steelers Legend, 2-Time Pro Bowler Dead At 63

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that a beloved figure in the sport has passed away. Tunch Ilkin, a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 63 years old. Ilkin is a legendary figure to those in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans flocked...
NFL
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

Tim Tebow Uses 1 Word To Describe Alabama’s Bryce Young

Head coach Nick Saban may not have been pleased with Alabama‘s season-opening win over Miami, but former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow sure was. Following the 44-13 win over the Hurricanes, Saban suggested his team didn’t play a full 60 minutes. Meanwhile, Tebow couldn’t stop gushing over the performance from quarterback Bryce Young.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Larry Brown Sports

Lane Kiffin has message for media about Alabama

Alabama had to sweat out a win against Florida last week, which is something the Crimson Tide have not been all that accustomed to in the Nick Saban era. A lot of people felt the Gators exposed some of Alabama’s weaknesses, but Lane Kiffin wishes the media would stop talking about that.
ALABAMA STATE
thecomeback.com

Matt Nagy makes Chicago Bears starting quarterback announcement

Matt Nagy has been making lots of headlines in recent weeks for all the wrong reasons. The Chicago Bears head coach has been extremely coy about his quarterback position and play-calling, all of which came to a head last weekend when Justin Fields made his debut and the Bears put together one of the worst offensive performances in NFL history. Nagy’s inability to adjust his gameplan according for a new quarterback has a lot of Bears fans wondering if he knows how to get the team back on track.
NFL
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Grantham
Person
Josh Heupel
247Sports

Swamp247's Staff Predictions: Florida vs. Tennessee

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- It's rivalry time in the Swamp. Well, at least as much as it can be in a series that has gone No. 11 Florida's way 15 of the last 16 times against Tennessee. We've spent some time already this week breaking down the key matchups between Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Gary Danielson getting called out for CBS broadcast of Ole Miss at Alabama

Gary Danielson receives criticism every week during the “SEC on CBS” broadcast, but that ramps up a notch when Alabama is involved. That was the case again on Saturday when Danielson called the Ole Miss at Alabama game, and plenty of fans accused him of being biased in favor of Alabama on several calls.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Gators#American Football#The Tennessee Volunteers#Tennessee Defense
Sports Illustrated

Halftime Thoughts: No. 4 Oregon Leads Stony Brook 17-7

The Ducks and Seawolves head to the locker room at the half with Oregon leading 17-7. The Ducks offense had an up-and-down first half, scoring both touchdowns on the ground with a keeper from Anthony Brown and CJ Verdell taking in a short shuffle pass. On offense Oregon had 242 total yards, with 83 on the ground and 159 through the air.
OREGON STATE
FanSided

Tennessee football: Will the aura of Florida week ever return?

Earlier this month, we recognized the 20-year anniversary of Sept. 11. The tragedy affected everything, but it had one particular impact on the sports world: creating the watershed moment for the explosive rivalry between Tennessee football and the Florida Gators at the time. That game was canceled in 2001 due...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Tim Tebow Reacts To Urban Meyer’s NFL Performance

Former Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tim Tebow has weighed in on the team’s struggles early in the 2021 regular season. The Urban Meyer era is not off to a great start in Jacksonville. The Jaguars are 0-2 on the season, getting blown out by Houston in Week 1 and falling to Denver in Week 2.
NFL
Red and Black

Halftime thoughts: Georgia leads South Carolina 26-6

In its SEC opener of the 2021 season, Georgia leads South Carolina 26-6 at halftime. Here are some observations from The Red & Black. On the first play of his return to the starting spot, Georgia quarterback JT Daniels threw a 21-yard dart to tight end Brock Bowers. Daniels impressed...
GEORGIA STATE
utdailybeacon.com

Heupel, Tennessee preparing for first major test at Florida

Tennessee’s first road game of the season is a tough one. The Vols (2-1), after blanking in-state opponent Tennessee Tech in week three, travel south for an evening matchup against the Florida Gators. “They’re well-coached in all three phases of the game. Their ability to run the ball is a...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Seahawks Are Reportedly Considering A Notable Shakeup

Well, it sounds like the Seattle Seahawks are already going to make some changes to their defense this season. According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, they are currently weighing a few options in an effort to improve their secondary. “Potential shakeup in Seattle’s secondary: Seahawks are looking into multiple options...
NFL
VolunteerCountry

VolunteerCountry

Knoxville, TN
678
Followers
644
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT

VolunteerCountry is a FanNation channel covering University of Tennessee athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy