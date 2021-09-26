CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Game 155: Stanton’s monster grand slam tops Red Sox

Cover picture for the articleWhat a freaking game. It took just one swing — Giancarlo Stanton’s mammoth grand slam in the eighth — to wipe out all of the frustrations from earlier in this one. From getting shut down by Nick Pivetta to another failed contact play to another double play, the offense was awfully quiet after yesterday’s outburst. Stanton changed that in a heartbeat and the Yankees won a thriller, 5-3. There’s still one more to play in Boston tomorrow, and here are the Wild Card standings at this very moment:

