Game 155: Stanton’s monster grand slam tops Red Sox

With the win over the Red Sox last night and the loss by the Toronto Blue Jays, the New York Yankees have a bit of breathing room in holding on to the number two wild-card berth. But, make no mistake about it, the urgency to win today is still their big time as the Yankees want that home-field advantage for the winner takes all wild-card game. So, to obtain that goal and win the series from the Red Sox, the Yankees sent Nestor Cortes Jr. to the mound to face Eduardo Rodriguez. The Yankees won game two 5-3.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO