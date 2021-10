ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — Four days into the rest of his life as a former Ryder Cup captain, Padraig Harrington is doing just fine, thank you very much. His golf might be a little rusty - he opened with a three-over par 75 at Carnoustie on the opening day of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - but post-round the 50-year old Dubliner was his usual amiable self. Already, one senses, the record-breaking 19-9 defeat suffered by his side at Whistling Straits is receding into his memory’s middle-distance.

