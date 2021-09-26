Singles pairings announced

Who is playing in the 12 singles pairings at the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits?. The U.S. team will take a commanding 11-5 lead into the final session of the 2020 Ryder Cup following a second successful day at Whistling Straits, and need just 3.5 points to win the Ryder Cup back from Europe – who lifted the Cup on home soil in 2018 at Le Golf National. Meanwhile, Europe will need to produce their biggest ever comeback if they are to win the 9 points required to retain the Cup.