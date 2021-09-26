CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Singles pairings announced

 7 days ago

Who is playing in the 12 singles pairings at the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits?. The U.S. team will take a commanding 11-5 lead into the final session of the 2020 Ryder Cup following a second successful day at Whistling Straits, and need just 3.5 points to win the Ryder Cup back from Europe – who lifted the Cup on home soil in 2018 at Le Golf National. Meanwhile, Europe will need to produce their biggest ever comeback if they are to win the 9 points required to retain the Cup.

Bryson DeChambeau Responds To Message From Brooks Koepka

Are Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka – dare we say it – friends? Based on their social media activity, we think so. DeChambeau and Koepka are, believe it or not, U.S. teammates at the Ryder Cup. That means they’re going to have to put their feud behind them to bring the Ryder Cup trophy back to the States. It appears they’re on the right track.
rydercup.com

DUSTIN JOHNSON & SERGIO GARCIA WIN INAUGURAL NICKLAUS-JACKLIN AWARD PRESENTED BY AON

KOHLER, Wis. (Sept. 26, 2021) – Following the conclusion of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, where the U.S. Ryder Cup Team won its second consecutive domestic Ryder Cup, 19-9, Dustin Johnson (U.S.) and Sergio Garcia (Europe) were named the inaugural recipients of the Nicklaus-Jacklin Award presented by Aon. The players were recognized as those who best embodied the spirit of the famous 1969 concession, when Jack Nicklaus conceded a 2-foot putt to Tony Jacklin for a halved match that resulted in the first tie in Ryder Cup history.
Jordan Spieth
Shane Lowry sounds off on U.S. Ryder Cup players in post-match interview

Despite the fact that he was on the losing team, Europe’s Shane Lowry won plenty of hearts at the 2021 Ryder Cup when he made a clutch 11-footer on the 18th hole on Saturday afternoon to tie the hole and win his fourball match against Tony Finau and Harris English.
Bryson DeChambeau, caddie narrowly avoid rarely used ruling at Ryder Cup

Bryson DeChambeau has not even played a full round at the Ryder Cup yet, but he’s already made a ton of headlines. From his spectator-plunking birdie on the 1st, to his mammoth drive at the 5th, each time he’s stepped to the ball, something worthwhile has happened. At the 6th...
Justin Thomas is changing caddies and hiring a familiar face

Just days after a raucous celebration at the Ryder Cup, news has arrived from the camp of Justin Thomas: he’s got a new caddie on the bag. Not just any caddie, of course, but Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay, one of the most successful caddies in PGA Tour history. Bones famously caddied for Phil Mickelson for much of Lefty’s career until taking a gig as an on-course reporter for NBC and Golf Channel.
Dustin Johnson, Paulina Gretzky celebrate as golfer makes Ryder Cup history

Dustin Johnson celebrated his Ryder Cup triumph with a big smooch from fiancée Paulina Gretzky on Sunday as the U.S. captured the title for the first time since 2016. Johnson and Gretzky were seen embracing after Johnson’s day was done. One of the top U.S. golfers finished his Sunday singles matchup against Europe’s Paul Casey one up. With the win, Johnson entered a very exclusive Ryder Cup club with his dominant performance.
Bryson DeChambeau drives green, eagles first hole in singles

Bryson DeChambeau gave the people what they wanted on the first hole of his singles match with Sergio Garcia in the 43rd Ryder Cup on Sunday. After watching Garcia strike a beautiful drive down the middle of the fairway, DeChambeau walked up to the tee, took a mighty lash and ripped his ball over 340 yards onto the green at the par 4… moments after flexing his biceps for the crowd as he was introduced.
GOLF
The Ryder Cup pairings have been announced for Saturday morning

Ryder Cup pairings for Saturday morning have been announced, according to Golf.com. Friday, the United States had a very good day, taking a 6-2 lead over their European competition. The was the biggest lead for the United States after the first day of competition since 1975 and only the fourth time the U.S. has won the opening two sessions since all of Europe was included in 1979.
Singles recap: U.S. puts finishing touches on landslide 19-9 victory

U.S. Ryder Cup Captain Steve Stricker’s squad came through for him in a big way, topping Europe 19 to 9 on Sunday in Kohler, Wisconsin. In a landslide effort, the U.S. Team captured the Ryder Cup with the largest margin of victory in the modern era. Dustin Johnson became the...
Singles matches to watch

KOHLER, Wis. – The U.S. Ryder Cup Team is out to a commanding 11-5 lead, and the buzz around Whistling Straits indicates a changing of the guard could be in store during Sunday’s Singles matches. But the Europeans likely won’t hand over the Cup without putting up a fight. Both...
United States claim Ryder Cup glory at Whistling Straits

The Ryder Cup will not be coming back to Europe after the United States secured a record 19-9 victory at Whistling Straits. The hosts entered the final day's singles with an 11-5 lead, leaving Europe needing a record comeback to successfully defend the title they won in such style in Paris three years ago.
Americans on brink of Ryder Cup after staving off European comeback

KOHLER, Wis. – This was when they were going to push back. The European Team, beaten every which way through the first three sessions of the 43rd Ryder Cup, had been pushed to the brink before lunch was served Saturday. Down 9-3 and staring at an unprecedented deficit, the current holders of the Cup were officially in dire straits as the Americans kicked off a raucous celebration on the first tee ahead of the afternoon Four-Ball matches.
U.S. clinches victory at 43rd Ryder Cup

KOHLER, Wis. – After five years of waiting and three days of domination, the Ryder Cup is back in American hands. Beginning the final day of the 43rd Ryder Cup with an 11-5 lead, the U.S. Team wasted little time in once again painting the leaderboards red at Whistling Straits. Among the early results was captain’s pick Scottie Scheffler taking out world No. 1 (and previously undefeated) Jon Rahm, while Patrick Cantlay won an emotionally-charged match with Ireland’s Shane Lowry.
What they said: Europe's players speak after Ryder Cup defeat

Europe suffered just their third defeat in the last ten Ryder Cups as the United States claimed a record breaking 19-9 victory at Whistling Straits. Here, we take a look at what the players had to say after Sunday's singles. Lee Westwood. "This match I played this afternoon, it might...
Rory McIlroy to lead Europe's history bid at Whistling Straits

Rory McIlroy will lead Europe out in the singles on Sunday as Pádraig Harrington's men aim to complete the biggest comeback in Ryder Cup history. The United States will take an 11-5 lead into the final session of the biennial contest, meaning Europe need to claim nine out of the 12 points available to bring the trophy back across the Atlantic.

