Game story: FSU’s comeback against Louisville falls short as ‘Noles drop to 0-4

Tallahassee, FL- “We needed to get a win. It was a wonderful feeling walking into that locker room and seeing the smiles,” said Mike Norvell after the Seminoles topped Syracuse 33-30 for their first win of 2021. It wasn’t pretty, but for the first time this season, the Seminoles found a way. After leading by ten early in the fourth quarter, it took a walk-off field goal by Ryan Fitzgerald for the Seminoles to put a one in the win column. What mattered to Norvell was the way his team finished, “Some of the ways we’ve lost games, our kids feel that. To see them be able to finish that game the way it was finished, it was huge.”

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO