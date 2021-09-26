CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Game story: FSU’s comeback against Louisville falls short as ‘Noles drop to 0-4

Cover picture for the articleTallahassee, FL- “Missed opportunities, we had our chances,” said Mike Norvell after Florida State football lost to the Louisville Cardinals by a score of 31-23. The Seminoles once trailed 31-7, but fought back to give themselves a chance. But at the end of the day, the hole FSU had dug for itself was too much to overcome as they fell to 0-4. There were improvements in discipline and obvious fight, but FSU’s lack of execution once again doomed them in their third home loss of the season.

IN THIS ARTICLE
