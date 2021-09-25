3 keys to victory for Washington vs. Bills

The Washington Football Team faces the Buffalo Bills in one of the more exciting matchups in Week 3. Buffalo’s exciting offense, led by quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs, goes against Washington’s outstanding defensive line.

This is also a battle between the NFC East champions against the AFC East champions.

Then, you have the history between both franchises. Washington coach Ron Rivera was Buffalo coach Sean McDermott’s mentor. McDermott spent six seasons in Carolina as Rivera’s defensive coordinator.

Buffalo is the overwhelming favorite to win this game. However, Washington’s defense is due for a big performance after struggling the first two weeks.

Here are three things Washington must do to pick an impressive win at Buffalo:

Keep Josh Allen in the pocket

Bills quarterback Josh Allen celebrating after receiver Stefon Diggs’ four-yard touchdown catch in a 35-32 win over the Rams. Jg 092720 Bills 2

Good things can happen for Washington if it makes Allen stay in the pocket. Last week, New York quarterback Daniel Jones rushed for 93 yards against Washington. Allen is a better runner than Jones. Now, that’s not to take anything from Allen as a passer — he’s one of the best in the NFL. But when Allen escapes the pocket, big plays usually happen for the Bills.

The hope for Washington is Allen is forced to hold the ball for a split second more than he’s comfortable with, allowing the pass rush to get home. Washington defensive ends Chase Young and Montez Sweat, are due for a big game.

Keep Antonio Gibson involved

Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (24) runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Washington running back Antonio Gibson is having a good season. Through two games, he has rushed for 159 yards and is averaging 4.8 yards per carry. The problem is Gibson has been taken out of games. In the season opener, Washington did not possess the ball enough and was forced to pass when it did have the ball.

In Week 2, the Giants could not stop quarterback Taylor Heinicke and wide receiver Terry McLaurin. So, it made sense to throw the football. Washington did miss a chance to end the game earlier when it went away from Gibson, and Heinicke was intercepted, allowing the Giants to score an easy three points.

Buffalo is tough to run against, but it becomes a long day reasonably early if you become one-dimensional against the Bills.

Taylor Heinicke can't hold the football

Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) runs to avoid being tackled by New York Giants linebacker Azeez Ojulari (51) during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Heinicke is always looking to make a play. It sometimes leads to holding onto the football a bit too long. That can’t happen against the Bills. Washington offensive coordinator Scott Turner should watch how the Chargers played against the WFT defense in Week 1.

Washington should use a quick passing game, employing McLaurin, Cam Sims, Logan Thomas and Dyami Brown on short-to-intermediate routes. Then, when the chance presents itself, take a shot.