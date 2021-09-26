CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clemson, SC

Dabo Swinney: 'Been Long Time Since We've Been in Situation Like This'

By JP Priester
AllClemson
AllClemson
 7 days ago

Four games into the season and Dabo Swinney's Tigers find themselves in a very unfamiliar situation.

After Clemson's 27-21 double-overtime loss to NC State on Saturday, the Tigers find themselves sitting at 2-2, having lost multiple games in the month of September, and almost assuredly eliminating themselves from the College Football Playoff discussion.

While Swinney readily admitted the Tigers are currently in unchartered waters, he maintained that it's far too early to throw the towel in on his program.

"It's been a long time since we've been in a situation like this, that's for sure," Swinney said after the loss. "We've had a lot of great moments, lot of great times and there's gonna be a lot more to come. But this is where we are right now."

For the fourth straight game, the Tigers struggled on offense, failing to gain 300 yards for the third time this season. That, combined with the Clemson defense's inability to get off the field on third down, was just too much for the Tigers to overcome.

"In the end, just to many mistakes," Swinney said. "So many critical penalties. Jumping offsides. Just some really critical penalties that killed us. Time of possession. They just got worn down with the time of possession and number of plays. Bunch of guys hurt. and the heart just breaks for those guys. You gotta physically hurt team and we've got a mentally hurt team right now. And staff."

The Tigers also saw multiple key players go down with injuries. James Skalski, Bryan Bresee and Will Shipley all left the game injured. Swinney said he has a team that is hurting both physically and mentally after the heartbreaking loss.

"Just a really hurting, hurting locker room and hurting coaches and staff," Swinney said. "We put a lot into this. This is certainly not what we intended. You know, we just got to regroup. That's all I can say."

The head coach said all his team can do now is go back to work, and focus on getting better and trying to get a win over Boston College next Saturday in Death Valley.

"But at the end of the day, you know, I love these guys, love this team, and I'm proud of their effort tonight," Swinney said. "I've gotten help them be better and more disciplined. But I'm super proud of their effort and their heart and their fight the last second. They made one more critical play than we did. But we'll regroup, show up on Monday and get back to work."

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
On3.com

Dabo Swinney goes over last time his offense was so young

To say the Clemson Tigers offense has started slow would be an understatement. After starting with a season-opening dud against No. 2 Georgia, Dabo Swinney’s team had a hard time putting up points this weekend against Georgia Tech. This offseason, the Tigers underwent big changes all over the offensive side...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney drops truth on D.J. Uiagalelei’s slow start

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers fell all the way back to No. 25 in the AP polls after their most recent loss to North Carolina State. Clemson is 2-2 and any dreams of going to the playoffs are already out the window for this year. With Boston College up next, Swinney looked at some of the early, yet fixable struggles from his quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, per 247Sports.com.
CLEMSON, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Dabo Swinney sounds undecided on Clemson's QB position moving forward

Dabo Swinney has to be frustrated following Clemson’s 27-21 overtime loss to NC State, but really, everyone could see a loss coming for a couple of weeks. Clemson’s offense has been on life support, and it’s looked like it hasn’t been able to bust a grape in September, even with 5-star QB DJ Uiagalelei at the helm. Uiagalelei, as he has all season, struggled again Saturday in the loss to the Wolfpack, connecting on just 12 of 26 passing attempts for 111 yards, 2 touchdowns and 1 INT.
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
backingthepack.com

Dabo Swinney on NC State: ‘Defensively, they look like us on tape’

Dabo Swinney was in a complimentary mood during his Tuesday press conference, and I’m sure if I hadn’t lost to a team in a decade, I probably wouldn’t have any reason for ill will either. NC State hopes to snap its lengthy losing streak to Clemson on Saturday, and if it does so, the defense will have to be at its best.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllClemson

Dabo Swinney Details How NIL Has Affected Clemson Locker Room

The Tigers are having issues moving the ball and there are a lot of theories as to why. Clemson ranks at or near the bottom of the ACC in almost every major statistical category on the offensive side of the ball. The offensive line hasn't lived up to expectations, the receivers have struggled to get separation and the quarterback play hasn't been anywhere close to what was expected with D.J. Uiagalelei taking over the job full-time.
CLEMSON, SC
Bleacher Report

Dabo Swinney on Clemson's 2-2 Start After NC State Upset: 'We've Got to Own It'

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said his team has to hold itself accountable after a stunning 27-21 double-overtime loss to North Carolina State on Saturday night. "We've got to own it," coach Dabo Swinney said, per ESPN's Andrea Adelson. "It's where we are right now. We need to get back to work on Monday, continue to learn, continue to grow, continue to fight, and continue to stay together. Let's just find a way to win a game, find a way to get on track and see if we can build some momentum in our season."
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dabo Swinney
On3.com

Tim Tebow fires back at Paul Finebaum's criticism of Clemson

Clemson has seen major struggles to begin the 2021 season. The Tigers are 2-2 on the year after a double overtime loss to a quality NC State team in Week 4. Clemson’s offense has not been good to start the year, and that resulted in ESPN’s Paul Finebaum laying into Clemson’s struggles, going as far to say as the Dabo Swinney dynasty is over.
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#American Football#Nc State#Tigers
FanBuzz

Jalen Hurts & His Girlfriend Split Up When He Transferred to Oklahoma

Jalen Hurts has been on the national football radar since he was a four-star signal caller for Texas’ Channelview High School. He introduced himself to the college football world as the Alabama Crimson Tide’s first true freshman starting quarterback in over 30 years and held the job until the second half of the 2017 National Championship Game, when Tua Tagovailoa usurped him.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Legend, 2-Time Pro Bowler Dead At 63

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that a beloved figure in the sport has passed away. Tunch Ilkin, a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 63 years old. Ilkin is a legendary figure to those in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans flocked...
NFL
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Football
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
The Spun

Tim Tebow Uses 1 Word To Describe Alabama’s Bryce Young

Head coach Nick Saban may not have been pleased with Alabama‘s season-opening win over Miami, but former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow sure was. Following the 44-13 win over the Hurricanes, Saban suggested his team didn’t play a full 60 minutes. Meanwhile, Tebow couldn’t stop gushing over the performance from quarterback Bryce Young.
ALABAMA STATE
AllClemson

AllClemson

Clemson, SC
546
Followers
688
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Clemson athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy