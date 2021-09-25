CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Lakers' LeBron James reacts to new mural showcasing him, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook

By Sanjesh Singh
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eNwgb_0c8CcpWR00

The Los Angeles Lakers have a new star trio entering the court, and the excitement around the city is on display.

LeBron James has been the star of the city since arriving in 2018, and Anthony Davis joined him the following season en route to winning the NBA championship in the interrupted 2019-20 season.

Given the Lakers didn’t have success the following season with the supporting cast around James and Davis, the front office explored multiple options to upgrade the talent.

After looking at players Kyle Lowry, Chris Paul and Buddy Hield, the team agreed to a deal with the Washington Wizards to acquire Russell Westbrook.

A new mural in L.A., created by @royyaldog, showcases the three stars, and James loved it:

Westbrook is on the left of the mural donning No. 0. James is in the middle with a circular background, and Davis is on the right with his signature stepback move for midrange shots.

Lakers photos: Best of Russell Westbrook's 2020-21 season

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

