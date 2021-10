The lady Cougars soccer team has had an admirable start to their season. Despite the skepticism of a season even occurring, they have made the best out of it so far. With a fast 4-1 beginning of the year, the Cougars were looking to carry on that momentum to earn another win. But the Cougars were unable to take home a win after getting shut out by Cincinnatus 6-0. Multiple missed shots, and a weak offense led Stockbridge Valley to drop their second loss of the year.

