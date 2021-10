BOSTON (CBS) — CVS and Walgreens say they will have the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for those who are eligible. CVS says it is currently offering the booster dose at 5,600 CVS stores across the country, which includes 158 locations in Massachusetts. They are encouraging those who are eligible to schedule an appointment in advance online. Starting on Saturday, Walgreens said people who are eligible can schedule appointments online or over the phone. New Walgreens customers will be asked to verify their eligibility. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance for the Pfizer COVID booster shots early Friday. First, you...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO