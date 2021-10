Next week, the Bound For Glory main event participants will team up. Tonight on IMPACT Wrestling, it was confirmed that next week Josh Alexander will team with Christian Cage to go against Ace Austin and Madman Fulton. With October upon us, Christian Cage and Josh Alexander will now set their focus on Bound for Glory where they will compete for the world championship against one another. Before then, they will have to coexist next week.

