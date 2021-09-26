CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York prepares for staff shortages from health vaccine mandate

By Rebecca Falconer
 6 days ago
Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) announced Saturday she would declare a state of emergency if there were health worker shortages due to New York's upcoming COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Why it matters: Hochul moved to reassure concerns of staffing shortages in the health care sector in a statement that also outlined plans to call in medically trained National Guard members, workers from outside New York and retirees if necessary when the mandate takes effect Monday.

