Garden Party Afternoon Tea

 6 days ago

With fall just around the corner, enjoy a garden party with tea, food and activities at Jasper Winery while supporting a local non-profit. Our first Tea Event since 2019, we are excited to welcome guests back for tea and treats on the lawn as well as outdoor games like Croquet, music and hands-on activities at a plant bar to take home a piece of the day with them. Wine will be available for purchase in the tasting room. Masks are strongly encouraged for non-vaccinated participants. All proceeds will go towards the production of Christkindlmarket Des Moines 2021, the Des Moines European Heritage Association's signature event and the city's only German-inspired Christmas market. When booking, please indicate the names of all guests in your party so that we can do our best to seat you together. Please indicate dietary restrictions when purchasing your ticket; we will do our best to accommodate your needs. If you have questions, please email mcdierks@gmail.com.

