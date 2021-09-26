CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

STEAM in the Quad gets young kids excited about learning

By Adrienne Shelton
hometownstations.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArea students in grades K-8 were welcomed at the Ohio State University Lima campus today for their annual STEAM on the Quad event. For a while now, educators have realized the importance of teaching STEM: science technology, engineering, and math. Ohio State University along with 4H has recognized the need of integrating art with STEM, inviting younger students to explore the endless possibilities of creativity you can bring in a STEM career.

