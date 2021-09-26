Funeral services set for Miamisburg teacher, varsity baseball coach who died from COVID-19

Steve Kurtz Steve Kurtz (Contributed Photo/Miamisburg City Schools)

Funeral services have been set for Miamisburg Middle School teacher and varsity baseball coach Steve Kurtz who died on Tuesday.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Oct. 5 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Southbrook Christian Church, 9095 Washing Church Road in Miamisburg. A memorial service will follow at 6 p.m.

According to a GoFundMe organized for his family , Kurtz, 42, died due to COVID-19.

Those planning to attend are welcome to wear Ohio State, Reds, Bengals or Miamisburg shirts and colors in honor of Kurtz’ passion for sports, according to his obituary.

Superintendent Dr. Laura Blessing said in a message sent out district members that Kurtz “touched the lives of many staff members, families, and students in the classroom and on the field.”

Kurtz was the first of two Miamisburg Middle School employees to pass away last week. Lori Flory, a longtime nutrition services employee, died Friday due to COVID-19.

