CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miamisburg, OH

Funeral services set for Miamisburg teacher, varsity baseball coach who died from COVID-19

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RFve1_0c8CbIs100
Steve Kurtz Steve Kurtz (Contributed Photo/Miamisburg City Schools)

Funeral services have been set for Miamisburg Middle School teacher and varsity baseball coach Steve Kurtz who died on Tuesday.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Oct. 5 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Southbrook Christian Church, 9095 Washing Church Road in Miamisburg. A memorial service will follow at 6 p.m.

According to a GoFundMe organized for his family , Kurtz, 42, died due to COVID-19.

Those planning to attend are welcome to wear Ohio State, Reds, Bengals or Miamisburg shirts and colors in honor of Kurtz’ passion for sports, according to his obituary.

Superintendent Dr. Laura Blessing said in a message sent out district members that Kurtz “touched the lives of many staff members, families, and students in the classroom and on the field.”

Kurtz was the first of two Miamisburg Middle School employees to pass away last week. Lori Flory, a longtime nutrition services employee, died Friday due to COVID-19.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Watch Live: The 2021 Women's March in Washington, D.C.

The 2021 Women's March is taking place on Saturday with celebrity guests and a message focused on reproductive rights. Nearly five years after its debut, which drew hundreds of thousands of protesters to Washington the day after the Trump inauguration, the march this year is being organized by dozens of groups including Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the Service Employees International Union and Abortion Care Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hill

Pelosi sets end-of-October deadline for infrastructure vote

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Saturday set a new deadline of Oct. 31 for the House to pass the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. In a "Dear Colleague" letter released on Saturday, Pelosi said that “more time was needed” to pass the infrastructure bill along with the larger, $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package after scrambling over the past two days to get enough votes.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miamisburg, OH
Sports
Miamisburg, OH
Coronavirus
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Obituaries
City
Miamisburg, OH
Miamisburg, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Health
NBC News

California to require Covid vaccines for schoolchildren

SAN FRANCISCO — California will become the first U.S. state to require Covid-19 vaccinations for children to attend public and private schools in person in a mandate that could impact millions of students. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that the coronavirus shot will be added to 10 other immunizations...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Judge questions private enforcement of Texas abortion law

A federal judge questioned Texas's recently enacted law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy as the state clashed with the federal government in court Friday over the Justice Department's effort to block the measure. U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pitman gave few signs during a Friday hearing about how...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Covid 19#Miamisburg Middle School#Ohio State#Reds#Bengals#Cox Media Group
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
43K+
Followers
65K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy