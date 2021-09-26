CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Sam Pittman says Texas A&M win shows Razorbacks’ toughness

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn their upset win over No. 7 Texas A&M, the Arkansas Razorbacks faced a lot of in-game adversity, including an injury to their starting quarterback. But head coach Sam Pittman said he team battled with toughness to get a big win over the Aggies.

Sam Pittman Wants to Reverse Recent Results Against Texas A&M

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas and Texas A&M have had plenty of battles in their meetings, but the results are not what one expect. Texas A&M has won the past nine games against Arkansas, but despite that the Hogs still hold a comfortable 41-33-3 advantage in the series. The Hogs haven’t beaten the Aggies since they joined the SEC with the last head coach record a win against them being Bobby Petrino. Sam Pittman knows that has to change.
Jimbo Fisher talks Texas recruiting, Sam Pittman, Arkansas rivalry

No. 7 Texas A&M and No. 16 Arkansas will face off Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, in a huge SEC showdown. It’s also a big game for both programs when it comes to recruiting the talent-rich state of Texas, where Arkansas has always enjoyed recruiting success. “Texas is...
Sam Pittman Praises Barry Odom, Kendal Briles, Scott Fountain and Jamil Walker

FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman hired Barry Odom to coordinate his defense and then Kendal Briles to do same with the offense. Now, after 14 games with the two, Pittman couldn’t be happier with their performance. The Hogs have scored 143 points in four games, including playing two nationally-ranked teams, and honestly could have scored more since they took a knee at end in some of the games. Pittman talked about Briles.
Pittman says the magic words at halftime

( David Beach/Special to the Democrat-Gazette ) Arkansas coach Sam Pittman is shown during a game against Georgia Southern on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Fayetteville. Sam Pittman was not happy at the half and he told an SEC Network audience the Razorbacks had a lot to clean up. The...
Pittman: Rivalry returns with win

FAYETTEVILLE -- Breaking a lengthy losing streak against Texas A&M will not come easy for the University of Arkansas, Coach Sam Pittman warned Monday. The stage is set for CBS' SEC game of the week at 2:30 p.m. Saturday with the resurgent Razorbacks (3-0) meeting their former Southwest Conference rival Aggies (3-0) in an SEC opener for both teams at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Fisher wanted Pittman on first staff at Texas A&M

FAYETTEVILLE — Jimbo Fisher wanted Sam Pittman aboard his original staff at Texas A&M four years ago. Soon after Fisher took the head coaching gig for the Aggies in December 2017, he checked in on Pittman, who was completing his second season on Kirby Smart’s Georgia staff with an SEC Championship Game win over Auburn and a College Football Playoff title game loss to Alabama.
Injury Update on QB KJ Jefferson and WR Treylon Burks

FAYETTEVILLE — Both redshirt sophomore quarterback KJ Jefferson and junior wide receiver Treylon Burks were injured against Texas A&M. On Monday, Sam Pittman provided an update on both of them. “He’s sore,” Pittman said of Jefferson. “Treylon’s sore. Obviously, we’ve played some good football teams and physical games. I think...
Toughness first: Pittman has Arkansas back in spotlight

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Sam Pittman has made the long run from the north end zone of Donald W. Reynolds Stadium through the traditional Arkansas ‘A’ a few times. The second-year Razorbacks coach was an assistant coach from 2013-15 under Bret Bielema. He also grew up a Hogs fan from nearby Grove, Oklahoma.
Arkansas football: John Daly confident in Razorbacks to beat Texas A&M

Arkansas has a big Top 25 showdown on tap against Texas A&M this weekend. The Razorbacks host the No. 7 Aggies but it seems like Arkansas is on the rise. Head coach Sam Pittman has the program right where he wants them, coming in at No. 16 in the latest AP Poll.
UGA-Arkansas will be high-stakes showdown after Razorbacks upset Texas A&M

Next week’s Arkansas-Georgia game will likely be a showdown between top 10 teams after what the Razorbacks accomplished on Saturday. No. 16 Arkansas is the “cinderella” of college football after pulling off a 20-10 upset over No. 7 Texas A&M. It was the first win for Arkansas in 10 tries...
Arkansas super fan Justin Moore says Sam Pittman has delivered a 'sense of pride' back to program

Arkanas super fan Justin Moore spoke for a lot of Razorback fans when he said that the 4-0 start in Year 2 under Sam Pittman is one fans are both enjoying and appreciating. “Arkansas fans, we’re just so happy to finally be in a place to where, whether we’re outranked with the 4 and 5-stars on the field, we’re going to play you like we’re pissed off,” Moore said during an appearance on College Sports on Sirius XM. “That’s kind of the mark of Arkansas football the first 3 decades of my life. We’re going to fight you, and that’s what they’re doing now. And all the credit there goes to Coach Pittman and his staff. Having these guys, not only do they believe, but you know, they play hard, and they’re going to run through a brick wall for that staff.”
