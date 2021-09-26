WATCH: Sam Pittman says Texas A&M win shows Razorbacks’ toughness

Arkanas super fan Justin Moore spoke for a lot of Razorback fans when he said that the 4-0 start in Year 2 under Sam Pittman is one fans are both enjoying and appreciating. “Arkansas fans, we’re just so happy to finally be in a place to where, whether we’re outranked with the 4 and 5-stars on the field, we’re going to play you like we’re pissed off,” Moore said during an appearance on College Sports on Sirius XM. “That’s kind of the mark of Arkansas football the first 3 decades of my life. We’re going to fight you, and that’s what they’re doing now. And all the credit there goes to Coach Pittman and his staff. Having these guys, not only do they believe, but you know, they play hard, and they’re going to run through a brick wall for that staff.”

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO