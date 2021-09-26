SATURDAY SCHOLASTICS: Lady Rams run away with Winding Trails title; Izzo takes inaugural Sloper Invitational; Knights, CHS drop soccer showdowns

DWIGHT — Pontiac captured the boys' title and took second in the girls' meet as the Indians competed at the Dwight Invitational cross country meet recently. Aidan Lee paced the Indians in the boys' meet with a time of 15 minutes, 52 seconds on covering the 2.95-mile course. Cam Fenton was next for the Tribe at 16:47 and Jaxen Paine was third member of the Tribe to run through the chute with his time of 17:24. Jake DeWald had a mark of 17:47, Fernando Daily was the fifth PTHS runner, though no time was provided.

PONTIAC, IL ・ 12 DAYS AGO