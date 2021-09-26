CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheshire, CT

SATURDAY SCHOLASTICS: Lady Rams run away with Winding Trails title; Izzo takes inaugural Sloper Invitational; Knights, CHS drop soccer showdowns

By , Record-Journal staff
Record-Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARMINGTON — Placing three girls in the top 10, the Cheshire girls cross country team captured the Large School team championship Saturday at the Winding Trails Invitational. Danbury’s Stephanie Quieroz won the race in 19:08, but Cheshire outscored the Hatters 48-61 behind runner-up Alexa Ciccone (19:34), Mia Vientos (9th, 21:16),...

