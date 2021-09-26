CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retro Fighters Celebrates GameCube’s 20 Anniversary with Reimagined Wireless GameCube Controllers, Now Available for Pre-Order

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article20 years after it was first introduced, GameCube has once again become a hot topic due to its controllers. For its 20th anniversary, accessory manufacturer Retro Fighters’ announcement of a reimagined controller with wireless functionality has brought along nostalgia for GC console fans. The BladeGC is a newly designed version of the original GameCube controller that offers wireless play with the original console.

