The rumored physical, non-limited releases for Jedi Knight 2 & 3 and Republic Commando + Star Wars Racer are now confirmed and ready to pre-order!. We first reported on them last month, and the confirmation has seemingly flown quietly under the radar of most gamers and Star Wars fans, but it’s true: both Jedi Outcast and Jedi Academy, plus Republic Commando and the first Racer title are all coming to PS4 and Switch (again) with a physical release by THQ Nordic and Aspyr in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games, who appear to be doubling down on unearthing old Star Wars video games for everyone to enjoy.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO