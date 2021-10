The 10th and final volume of the Pokémon Adventures Collector’s Edition collection of manga is releasing in just a couple of weeks. VIZ Media was kind enough to send me the 9th volume recently, and I’ve got all caught up. This volume collects Pokémon Adventures volumes 25-27 and finishes the Fire Red & Leaf Green storyline before bringing us into the Emerald storyline (although the two are still connected). You can get your own copy from your local comic shop or wherever you like to buy physical comics. Pokémon Adventures was written by Hidenori Kusaka with art by Satoshi Yamamoto.

COMICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO