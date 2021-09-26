Baylor beats No. 14 Iowa St 31-29 after failed 2-point try

A quick wrap of UF's loss Saturday to top-ranked Bama at the "Swamp." WHAT HAPPENED: The Gators spotted the top-ranked Crimson Tide three first-quarter touchdowns and an early 18-point lead, then ran out of time during a furious comeback against the reigning national champions Saturday before nearly 91,000 at Spurrier-Florida Field. Bama sophomore quarterback Bryce Young passed for 233 yards and three touchdowns, while tailback Brian Robinson Jr. had a touchdown catch and run, the latter coming late in the third period and proving to be the difference on the scoreboard. For UF, the game fell to fourth-year junior quarterback Emory Jones and only Jones, as fab freshman backup Anthony Richardson, the Southeastern Conference's rushing leader coming in, was ruled out before the game due to a hamstring he pulled on his 80-yard touchdown run in last week's win at South Florida. Jones had an early interception to set up a Bama touchdown, but was up to the task on his way to completing 17 of 27 attempts for 181 yards, plus another 80 rushing yards and a score and leading three consecutive second-half touchdown drives. Young, in his first collegiate start in a true road environment, was unfazed by the deafening din of the "Swamp" and completed 22 of 35 passes, with all three of his TD throws coming in the first quarter on the way to a 21-3 lead. Young had TD tosses of 7, 26 and 7 yards, while UF managed just a 25-yard field goal on its first three series. A 26-yard touchdown run by UF tailback Malik Davis put the Gators in the end zone for the first time, although Chris Howard's point-after attempt was missed, leaving the score 21-9. It would matter. That's where it stood going into the third quarter when the two teams swapped scoring drives, with the Gators tallying a pair of touchdowns, the first on a 3-yard run by Dameon Pierce and the second on a 5-yarder from Jones that that capping a monumental 99-yard drive after a botched kickoff return. In between, Alabama had a 75-yard drive that ended with fourth-down run of three yards by Robinson. The Tide led 28-23 heading into fourth quarter, and upped the lead to eight points with a Will Reichard field goal of 24 yards after the UF defense bowed up on the goal line, keeping the margin at a one-possession game. Jones answer magnificently, moving his team 75 yards in 11 plays in 3:11, hitting a pair of third-down conversion passes, before Pierce sped off the left side for a 17-yard touchdown that made the score 31-29 with 3:10 remaining. UF, smarting from the failed PAT in the second quarter, had to go for two and Davis was stuffed. Bama got one first down before punting the ball away with 10 seconds left. Not enough time (and too far to go) for the Gators.

