CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Biden: Rebuilding plan talks hit stalemate in Congress

By ASSOCIATED PRESS
KTAR News
KTAR News
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says that talks over his $3.5 trillion rebuilding plan have hit a “stalemate” in Congress as he made the case for his expansive effort to recast the nation’s tax and spending programs and make what he sees as sweeping, overdue investments. Biden spoke at...

ktar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Biden vows to 'get it done' as talks drag on $3.5T plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Biden pledged Friday on Congress’ home ground to “get it done” as Democrats strained to rescue a scaled-back version of his $3.5 trillion government overhaul plan and salvage a related public works bill after days of frantic negotiations resulted in no deal. Biden huddled with House...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Clip of ‘furious’ Pelosi at congressional ball game goes viral as Biden agenda hangs in the balance

The pressure of the partisan standoffs within the Democrats over key pieces of legislative agenda was visible at an annual baseball game on Wednesday as a clip of a Nancy Pelosi, who seemed to be working through the game, went viral.Seated in the front row at National Stadium, the House speaker was caught on cameras in a seemingly intense telephone conversation during the annual charity game played by members of Congress and traditionally attended by staff of both parties.Republicans beat the Democrats 13-12, in the annual baseball contest which typically raises over $1mn in charity. The bipartisan traditions that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
AFP

Deeply divided Democrats stumble on giant US infrastructure package

Democratic US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi withdrew a promised vote on a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill late Thursday after failing to win enough support from her own lawmakers, in a stark illustration of the deep internal divisions threatening President Joe Biden's agenda. The California congresswoman had promised to put up the legislation in the lower chamber after it advanced from the Senate with cross-party support, with moderates keen to notch an easy victory for Biden on what would be one of the largest spending packages in history. But progressives insisted they would sink the proposals after getting no clear sign from the centrist faction that they would commit to an even broader $3.5 trillion social spending package Biden is touting as the cornerstone of his plan to transform the US economy. The threat left Pelosi with a dilemma: bring the infrastructure bill to the floor, where it has very little Republican support and would likely be sunk by Democratic liberals, or risk the ire of moderates by announcing a delay.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Pelosi’s vote delay has revealed who holds the power over Biden’s agenda - this is what happens next

House Democrats delayed their vote on the Senate’s $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill as progressives continue to raise objections until a much larger social welfare bill is also complete. The House had no additional votes after meetings went late into the evening. Both pieces of legislation are essential parts of President Joe Biden’s agenda, with moderate and left-wing Democrats fighting over which pieces will pass first.How Washington Got HereAfter years of the Trump administration talking about “infrastructure week,” Mr Biden was adamant that Democrats would pass a massive infrastructure bill. In turn, his infrastructure proposal essentially split in two,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Chuck Schumer
MarketWatch

Biden to meet Friday with House Democrats on Capitol Hill following delay for infrastructure bill

President Joe Biden is slated to travel to Capitol Hill on Friday to meet with Democratic House lawmakers around 3:30 p.m. Eastern, the White House said. His visit comes after Speaker Nancy Pelosi late Thursday called off a planned House vote on a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, a key part of Biden's agenda, as Democratic lawmakers remained unable to agree on their spending proposals.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vox

The state of infrastructure talks in Congress, explained

After weeks of talking past each other, Democrats are finally negotiating in earnest on their budget reconciliation bill, the centerpiece of President Joe Biden’s economic agenda. The discussions come after weeks of infighting between moderates and progressives, who’ve disagreed on the path forward. Moderates have pushed for a standalone vote...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Ap#The White House
MSNBC

Progressives just put their fellow Dems on notice: Biden’s agenda isn’t a game

In the classic 1993 song, “Real Compton City G's,” the rapper Eazy-E and his label mates put their foes on notice. “Pranksters, studio gangsters, busters — but this time, you’re dealing with some real motherf------,” one line from the song says. In essence, it means: "The people I roll with and I aren’t like others you’ve previously dealt with. We’re serious."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
The Independent

House progressives optimistic that Biden will deliver after Capitol Hill meeting on infrastructure

Progressive members of Congress expressed confidence after President Joe Biden visited the House Democratic caucus on Friday afternoon, saying they think they will be successful in passing the two major infrastructure bills that make up the president’s domestic agenda. Mr Biden headed to his old stomping grounds on Capitol Hill, where he served as a Senator from 1973 to 2009 before his election as vice president, after Democrats failed to vote by late Thursday on a bipartisan infrastructure package that already passed the Senate in August.House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had initially scheduled for the vote to happen Thursday evening...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KTAR News

KTAR News

Phoenix, AZ
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KTAR.com is the website for KTAR News 92.3. KTAR News covers breaking news, traffic and weather in Phoenix, Arizona and surrounding cities.

 https://ktar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy