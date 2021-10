Iowa State dropped to 2-2 (0-1 Big 12) on the season Saturday with a 31-29 loss to Baylor on the road. In the loss, Breece Hall looked like his old self and rushed for 180 yards on 27 carries (6.7 yards per carry), including two touchdowns on the ground. Chase Allen also put together his best performance of the season receiving-wise with seven catches for 98 yards. With starting nose guard JR Singleton out with a left leg injury, Enyi Uwazurike played as the nose guard more often and finished the game with three tackles and two tackles for loss.

IOWA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO