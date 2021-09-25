CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Flames’ Sutter Counting on Familiar Faces to Solidify 4th Line

By Greg Tysowski
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnlike his first go-around with the Calgary Flames in the mid-aughts, Darryl Sutter is not the general manager of this team. But make no mistake; as training camp ramps up, the gruff rancher’s fingerprints can be found all over this club as the head coach looks to turn the Flames around in his first full season behind the bench. In his first press conference since full camp opened, Sutter touched on a wide range of topics, but the one that really popped for me was the confidence he has in his former Los Angeles Kings players.

