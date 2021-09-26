Four suspects arrested in connection with June slayings, Long Beach police say

Authorities announced they made four arrests and confiscated four handguns, two rifles, high-capacity magazines, body armor, ammunition and methamphetamine, including paraphernalia used to weigh, package, and distribute on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. Photo courtesy LBPD.

Police say a three-month investigation culminated this week in the arrests of four suspects connected to two killings that took place on June 24 and June 25.

Detectives made the arrests in response to the murders of 22-year-old Rafael Araiza and 31-year-old Reginald English, according to police.

Police said detectives and SWAT officers served search warrants on Thursday in Long Beach, Downey and Victorville, which resulted in evidence being seized and the following arrests:

Long Beach resident Gustavo Soto, 21, was arrested during a traffic stop in the 200 block of West C Street in Wilmington. He was booked on suspicion of one count of murder, one count of kidnapping and one count of accessory after the fact. He is currently being held on $2 million bail in the Los Angeles County Jail.

Long Beach resident Edilberto Valadez, 29, was arrested by Long Beach SWAT at his residence. He was booked on suspicion of one count of murder and two unrelated misdemeanor warrants. He is currently being held on $2,016,500 bail in the Los Angeles County Jail.

Downey resident Ernesto Ramirez, 30, was already in custody in a Los Angeles County Jail on an unrelated charge. He was transported to the Long Beach City Jail where he was booked on suspicion of one count of murder. He is currently being held on $2 million bail in the Los Angeles County Jail.

Downey Eduardo Rodriguez, 32, was arrested at his residence. He was transported to the Long Beach City Jail where he was booked on suspicion of one count of murder, one count of kidnapping and one count of accessory after the fact. He is currently being held in the Los Angeles County Jail without bail.

Detectives also collected four handguns, two rifles, high-capacity magazines, body armor, ammunition and methamphetamine, including paraphernalia used to weigh, package and distribute, police said.

Forensic teams will examine the firearms for any possible connection to the crimes being investigated.

Detectives will present the facts gathered over the course of their investigation to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office early next week for filing consideration, police said.

Investigators believe the murders were gang-related and those taken into custody may be responsible for additional shootings around the same timeframe as the killings, according to the LBPD.

Long Beach police define “gang-related” crime as any crime “committed for the benefit of, at the direction of, or in association with any criminal street gang.”