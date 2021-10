Filippo Baroncini used the penultimate climb of the men's under-23 road race at the World Championships to storm to victory in Leuven. Baroncini (Italy) kicked unbelievably hard with 5km to go with nobody able to follow the 21-year old. He held on solo all the way to the line with an exceptional sprint by the Eritrean Biniam Ghirmay to second taking his nations first ever medal at the World Championships.

