10 Horror Movies That Could Never Be Made Today

Obscure horror movies are, as you might have guessed, those that don’t always get a lot of attention but still had a lot of potential and in some cases featured very famous faces that should have made a little bit of a difference in how the movie performed. But somehow these movies either got overlooked or weren’t considered to be much of anything and as a result, were tossed aside in order to let other movies make their way forward. There are a lot of other movies out there in the horror genre that are fully capable of making people scream and cringe with their content, but the selections below are those that I think could still be great if they were given another shot. Perhaps if a few of the original actors came back, these movies might benefit from another look and perhaps a few design changes that could make them a little more impressive and bring the story back into focus in a way that might make people take note of them again. Here are just a few obscure horror movies that could benefit from a reboot.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO