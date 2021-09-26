CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

10 Horror Movies That Could Never Be Made Today

By Matt Singer
Big Frog 104
Big Frog 104
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Horror films, by their very nature, are designed to shock their audiences. In the pursuit of new ways to scare people, they perpetually push boundaries and explore taboo subjects. That’s why we like them. They show us things that feel like they should remain unseen. Sometimes, though, even a horror...

bigfrog104.com

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Added 12 New Movies/TV Shows Today

On the last day of September, Netflix gave its viewers 12 new shows and movies to check out before all of the streaming platforms begin to roll out their spooky season lineup. From new anime to continuations of favorite shows, Netflix gave us a sneak peak of what’s to come in October.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A Terrible Horror Movie Is Finding New Life On Netflix

As we move closer and closer towards Halloween and the spooky season festivities kick off in earnest, it’s a foregone conclusion that a deluge of scary titles will find themselves dominating the Netflix most-watched list. While there’s no reason why you can’t indulge your affinity for the horror genre all...
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

What Horror Movies Are Based On True Stories?

Spooky season is finally upon us, and as such, it’s the perfect time to begin your annual horror movie binge. From Halloween to It, there are plenty of scary flicks out there to help you enjoy this special season, including those inspired by true stories. Some of our favorites have either taken inspiration from or completely based their plots on the true stories of real-life people. Somehow, it makes the experience that much scarier knowing that these events happened in real life, unearthing some of our greatest fears and giving them terrifying new life. Let’s get into the cult classics and fan-favorite horror films that are based on true stories, some of which may surprise you!
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Releases New Halloween Portal For Horror Fans

Netflix has a wide selection of horror movies for the upcoming spooky season. And in honor of Halloween, the streaming service has also designed 12 individual categories to help ease horror fanatics’ searching process across the platform. These TV and film categories can be accessed anywhere where Netflix is available....
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horror Movies#The Movies
/Film

The 15 Scariest Horror Movies On Hulu Right Now

Like most streaming services, Hulu is not the place to go if you're looking for older movies. Its 20th century horror selection is limited, at best. However, its selection of recent horror films (especially the smaller, independent films from the likes of Neon and IFC) is excellent. Hulu is also a great home for women-directed horror films, including "The Other Lamb," "Sea Fever," "Little Joe" and "Saint Maud" (to name some of the best ones).
TV & VIDEOS
tasteofcinema.com

10 Great Psychological Horror Movies You’ve Probably Never Seen

Two young girls, Helen and Anne, spend time in a lonely and idyllic country estate. Only the handyman Brady is still there, but Helen, whose home it is, completely ignores Brady. However, after a short time Anne imagines that someone is still in the house. She hears footsteps and laughter, and besides, there seems to have been a certain friend named Cora once, but she seems to have disappeared. Helen occasionally sees Cora in the mirror, or in brief visions, but what actually is going on?
MOVIES
1063radiolafayette.com

Horror Movie Themed Shoes Coming in October

Now that we are officially into Fall, it’s okay to start thinking about Halloween! Vans (think shoes) announced their Vans x Horror collection on their official Twitter page on Tuesday. This collection promises to bring your favorite iconic horror films to life … on your feet. The teaser shows shoes...
MOVIES
Newsbug.info

BOB AT THE MOVIES: 'Malignant': Horror movie filled with unintentional laughs

It was not a good weekend for new releases. Studios weren’t eager to release many movies in the shadow of “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”. And considering that movie’s $35 million second-weekend haul, I can’t say I blame them. The best-performing new release didn’t even come in...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
wegotthiscovered.com

An Acclaimed Horror Sequel Is Blowing Up On VOD Today

One of the eeriest films to come out of 2018 reminded us all that sometimes, it’s best to keep as quiet as possible. Through the duration of A Quiet Place, the Abbot family must live in an existence where the next noise they make could get them killed—and the subsequent noise does.
MOVIES
Time Out Global

The 25 best horror movies to stream on Halloween in the US

We've scoured five streaming sites for their creepiest titles, from horror classics to the bleeding edge of terror. Streaming services are loaded with fantastic comedies and mind-bending sci-fi, but they're practically bursting at the seams with horror films. Maybe it's the wealth of iconic titles. Perhaps it's the fact that horror is the bread & butter of low-budget genre fare, making it easy for streamers to bolster their libraries on the cheap. Either way, it's a double-bladed axe: For every great horror on a streaming service, there are dozens of hot-garbage throwaways ready to lure you in like schlocky sirens.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Five Obscure Horror Movies That Should Be Remade

Obscure horror movies are, as you might have guessed, those that don’t always get a lot of attention but still had a lot of potential and in some cases featured very famous faces that should have made a little bit of a difference in how the movie performed. But somehow these movies either got overlooked or weren’t considered to be much of anything and as a result, were tossed aside in order to let other movies make their way forward. There are a lot of other movies out there in the horror genre that are fully capable of making people scream and cringe with their content, but the selections below are those that I think could still be great if they were given another shot. Perhaps if a few of the original actors came back, these movies might benefit from another look and perhaps a few design changes that could make them a little more impressive and bring the story back into focus in a way that might make people take note of them again. Here are just a few obscure horror movies that could benefit from a reboot.
MOVIES
InsideHook

In “The Humans,” Thanksgiving Finally Gets the Horror Movie It Deserves

Just as the angst of playwrights is potentially infinite, so too is the number of plays about big, fractious families. It’s the most reliable tradition of American dramaturgy we’ve got: generational tensions and long-simmering personal resentments come to a head as everyone gets together for an event like the holidays, a wedding or a funeral, with any uncomfortable boyfriends, girlfriends or in-laws forced into the role of reluctant interloper. Theater being predominantly written by people living in New York, that dynamic often reiterates itself through setting, as a city-dweller returns to their outer-metro childhood home or the loved ones they’ve left behind come back to visit. Distant fathers, overbearing mothers, sibling rivals, abuse, yelling, tears — it’s such stuff as Pulitzers are made of, from Inge to Albee to Shepard to Wilson.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hollywood.com

Prepare For Halloween Horror Nights With Our Horror Movies List

As we prepare for the spooky season, there are so many fun events to look forward to, including Halloween Horror Nights at Universal. If you’re as excited as me to get there ASAP, check out this list of horror movies to watch to get in the mood!. What is Halloween...
TV SHOWS
wegotthiscovered.com

The Best Horror Movie Sequels

You might think that horror films have a finite storyline stitched into them, but few other genres lend themselves to sequels in the same way. No matter how much the concept is stretched, movie theaters are packed with horror fans who appreciate a good formula. After all, you never know when you walk into a new horror film if you’re at the start of a brand new franchise.
MOVIES
Lincoln Journal Star

Perfect for Halloween: horror movie poster show

Regan MacNeil’s eyes glow in the dark, staring out of the poster for “The Exorcist,” Jimmy Stewart’s legs are tangled in “Rope,” Dennis Hopper appears to be ready to turn into the ultra creepy psychopath Frank Booth in “Blue Velvet" and the “Killer Klowns from Outer Space” are simply disturbing.
MOVIES
Big Frog 104

Big Frog 104

Marcy, NY
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

BIG FROG 104 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy