CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Flames: Takeaways From Brad Treliving’s Opening Season Press Conference

By Colton Pankiw
Yardbarker
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving held a press conference for the first time since the end of the 2020-21 season, where he answered any and all questions relating to his hockey team for the upcoming year. It is no secret to him or anybody following this team that his job has come under scrutiny after missing the playoffs last season. To his credit, he spoke on the team’s lack of success and made it clear he understands the fans’ frustration, plus much more. Here is a recap of that press conference.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Five Takeaways: Lou Lamoriello's Pre-Training Camp Press Conference

Lou Lamoriello on Islanders transactions, injury updates, Chara and Parise and more. With only hours to go before the New York Islanders 2021-22 training camp kicks off, Isles President and GM Lou Lamoriello addressed the media on a variety of topics. Lamoriello touched on transactions - both announced and previously...
NHL
Sports Illustrated

Is This Season Johnny Gaudreau's Last With the Calgary Flames?

Johnny Gaudreau's days with the Calgary Flames could be numbered. The 28-year-old left wing is in the final season of his six-year, $40.5-million contract and can become an unrestricted free agent next July. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reports neither Gaudreau nor Flames management intends to comment about negotiations with training camp now underway.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Tkachuk
Person
Brad Treliving
Person
Sean Monahan
Person
Noah Hanifin
Person
Mark Giordano
Person
Darryl Sutter
NHL

BLOG: Colby Cohen's Early Takeaways from Opening Days of Camp

Competition to watch and names flying under the radar in the opening days of Blackhawks Training Camp. Training Camp is just two on-ice sessions in, but there's already a lot we can takeaway from the opening days at Fifth Third Arena. CAMP CARDIO. I can't help but feel tired from...
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

Fans to fuel pre-season opener for Flames at Dome

Johnny Gaudreau’s eyes widened when he got the news there’d be fans in the stands for Sunday’s pre-season game at the Saddledome. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. “We are? said the Calgary Flames forward. “Sweet.”. “That’d be great,” ‘Johnny Hockey’ continued with...
NHL
oilersnation.com

GDB -1.0 Wrap-Up: The Oilers pound the Flames in pre-season opener

Well, that was quite the way to kick things off. The Oilers travelled down the highway to Calgary for their pre-season opener and proceeded to absolutely spank the Flames. An Edmonton lineup that only featured a handful of surefire NHLers dominated the Flames, winning the game by a score of 4-0 and the Oilers outshot Calgary by a whopping 48-15.
NHL
Yardbarker

Flames News & Rumors: Tkachuk, Treliving, Zary & More

In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, Matthew Tkachuk made it abundantly clear on Friday that it is time for this team to start performing. Meanwhile, general manager Brad Treliving tried to explain why he has been unable to do much with his roster this offseason. In other news, both Connor Zary and Jakob Pelletier let it be known that they are looking to earn a spot on the Flames roster for the 2021-22 season. Last but not least, the Flames and Edmonton Oilers rookies squared off on Saturday night, in which was a hard fought battle at Rogers Place.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Ottawa Senators
Yardbarker

Canadiens Claim Montembeault off Waivers From Panthers

The Montreal Canadiens added to their goaltending depth on Saturday, claiming Samuel Montembeault off waivers from the Florida Panthers. Montembeault, 24, was drafted in the third-round (77 overall) in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft by the Panthers. To this point in his career, he has played in a total of 25 NHL games, compiling a 3.20 goals against average (GAA) along with a .892 save percentage and a 9-8-3 record.
NHL
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs’ Michael Bunting: The Most Hated Guy on the Ice

After practice on Friday, the Toronto Maple Leafs’ Sheldon Keefe talked about Michael Bunting’s strong start to preseason, where he’s scored four goals in two preseason games. But what was most interesting were Keefe’s notes about what might make Bunting particularly valuable to the team. That’s his quality as being a pest.
NHL
Yardbarker

What to watch in Flyers vs Bruins preseason clash

The Philadelphia Flyers are on the road for the first time this preseason, visiting the Boston Bruins tonight at 7:30pm. A season ago, the Bruins finished third in the Mass Mutual Eastern Division. Following the regular season, Boston eventually lost to the New York Islanders in the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals.
NHL
Yardbarker

Flyers Win Their First Preseason Game, 3-1

Looking for their first preseason victory, the Philadelphia Flyers host the Washington Capitals. Were they victorious?. A season ago, the Philadelphia Flyers struggled against sizable, more physical lineups. Tonight, Chuck Fletcher’s additions evened the odds. The Flyers showcased their potential starting lineup for the first time this preseason. Opposing Philadelphia,...
NHL
Yardbarker

Flyers leave a lot of meat on the bone in preseason loss to Bruins

Well, that wasn’t pretty. It may only be preseason, but losing 4-2 to the Bruins in the way that they did doesn’t exactly inspire confidence around the depth that the team has to offer this season. Here is everything you need to know about the loss. Farabee picks up where...
NHL
Yardbarker

Examining The Best Value on Flyers Futures Bets

The Flyers open their season in less than two weeks: a home game against the Vancouver Canucks. With a new season comes new expectations and general manager Chuck Fletcher turned a stale core into a team with plenty of potential. Without re-writing history here are the big names that left...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy