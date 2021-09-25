Flames: Takeaways From Brad Treliving’s Opening Season Press Conference

In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, Matthew Tkachuk made it abundantly clear on Friday that it is time for this team to start performing. Meanwhile, general manager Brad Treliving tried to explain why he has been unable to do much with his roster this offseason. In other news, both Connor Zary and Jakob Pelletier let it be known that they are looking to earn a spot on the Flames roster for the 2021-22 season. Last but not least, the Flames and Edmonton Oilers rookies squared off on Saturday night, in which was a hard fought battle at Rogers Place.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO