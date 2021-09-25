Flames: Takeaways From Brad Treliving’s Opening Season Press Conference
On Wednesday, Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving held a press conference for the first time since the end of the 2020-21 season, where he answered any and all questions relating to his hockey team for the upcoming year. It is no secret to him or anybody following this team that his job has come under scrutiny after missing the playoffs last season. To his credit, he spoke on the team’s lack of success and made it clear he understands the fans’ frustration, plus much more. Here is a recap of that press conference.www.yardbarker.com
Comments / 0