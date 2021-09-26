K'Vaughan Pope Heads to Locker Room After Heated Exchange on Ohio State Sideline

K'Vaughan Pope left the field at Ohio Stadium in the second quarter of the Buckeyes' Akron matchup after what appeared to be a heated exchange on the sideline. After being waved off the field on one defensive series for the Buckeyes late in the first half, the senior linebacker began walking to the Ohio State locker room, but was corralled by director of player development C.J. Barnett and briefly returned to the Buckeye sideline.