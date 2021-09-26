CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portugal The Man Covers Len’s “Steal My Sunshine” And Eels’ “Novocaine For The Soul” To Celebrate Their Spring 2022 Tour Featuring Alt-J, Sir Chloe And Cherry Glazerr

By Gasmyne Cox
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePortugal The Man after their previous 2021 tour has announced they will be doing another one for 2022. For the upcoming 2022 tour The Man released remakes of two 90s Alt-Rock classics, Len’s “Steal My Sunshine” feat. Cherry Glazerr and Eel’s “Novocaine For The Soul” feat. Sir Chloe to celebrate their announcement with Alt-J joining them for the tour.

