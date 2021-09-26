Portugal The Man Covers Len’s “Steal My Sunshine” And Eels’ “Novocaine For The Soul” To Celebrate Their Spring 2022 Tour Featuring Alt-J, Sir Chloe And Cherry Glazerr

Industrial metal powerhouse Ministry is looking to reschedule their October tour to March and April 2022. Their reasoning is that they want to monitor the safety of the band, fans and venue staff. Not to worry, they’ll have sludge metal icons The Melvins and the stoner rock band Corrosion of Conformity joining them. Ministry are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their fourth album, The Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Taste, as well as for their upcoming album Moral Hygiene which releases on October 1st. The tickets have already gone on sale with the except of the St Paul, Montclair and Huntington dates which will be available for sale on October 1st local time.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO