With The Sopranos prequel earning plenty of critical acclaim ahead of its highly-anticipated theatrical release on Friday, The Many Saints of Newark is measuring up to be a solid franchise opportunity if given the chance. The film based on the HBO smash hit crime drama starring James Gandolfini might have ended things most definitely in 2007 with a controversial series finale, but there is still plenty more story to tell if we look to Tony Soprano's past outside of uncle "Dickie" Moltisanti. As the new film by series creator David Chase and starring Gandolfini's real-life son Michael Gandolfini and Leslie Odom Jr. works to construct a solid and sturdy universe supported by the iconic Sopranos characters, director Alan Taylor tells PopCulture.com he could see that happening if the chance presented itself.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO