'What an achievement!' – Balogun lauds Tavernier on 300th Rangers cap against Dundee FC

By Shina Oludare
goal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nigeria international has praised the Englishman for his Gers landmark against the Dark Blues. Leon Balogun has expressed his delight at seeing James Tavernier earn his 300th Rangers cap in Saturday’s 1-0 victory Dundee FC. Having been named in Steven Gerrard’s starting XI against the Dark Blues, the 29-year-old...

