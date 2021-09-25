The Ohio State defense started the game out slow, but after giving up seven points early in the first quarter, it has come to play. The pressure on the quarterback has been intense, and the latest resulted in a 46-yard pick-six by defensive back Ronnie Hickman.

To be fair, it was a bit of a gift because quarterback D.J. Irons misfired while running for his life. It got tipped by the wide receiver and Hickman the same athletic skills that got him a scholarship at Ohio State to find a way to grab the ball and run it all the way back for a touchdown.

With the touchdown, Ohio State now leads Akron 35-7 with a couple of minutes still left in the first half.

