Vip News: Oliver Pocher and Alessandra Meyer-Wölden talk about their separation

Oliver Pocher and Alessandra Meyer-Wölden talk about their separation. Comedian Oliver Pocher was in a relationship with Alessandra Meyer-Wölden from 2009 to 2013. The couple have three children together. But only two years after the wedding, the couple announced their separation. In the meantime, Pocher and Meyer-Wölden have a good relationship as patchwork parents. In the 38-year-old’s podcast, the two now talked about why their love failed at the time. “There wasn’t a single reason, like the classic ‘you grow apart’. After the twins were born, I actually thought that if you got over it, you were on the right path. But somehow that wasn’t it. You were just just not satisfied in this regard, “said Pocher. “It just didn’t fit as a couple. We’re very different, too different,” added Meyer-Wölden. Their different origins and upbringing also made it difficult for the two of them. Pocher even said: “If you hadn’t gotten pregnant, there would have been a breakup beforehand, but of course that’s how you try.” The 43-year-old is now married to Amira for the second time. Meyer-Wölden’s marriage to an American businessman also failed.