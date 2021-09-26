CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Vip News: Oliver Pocher and Alessandra Meyer-Wölden talk about their separation

By Arjun Sethi
codelist.biz
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOliver Pocher and Alessandra Meyer-Wölden talk about their separation. Comedian Oliver Pocher was in a relationship with Alessandra Meyer-Wölden from 2009 to 2013. The couple have three children together. But only two years after the wedding, the couple announced their separation. In the meantime, Pocher and Meyer-Wölden have a good relationship as patchwork parents. In the 38-year-old’s podcast, the two now talked about why their love failed at the time. “There wasn’t a single reason, like the classic ‘you grow apart’. After the twins were born, I actually thought that if you got over it, you were on the right path. But somehow that wasn’t it. You were just just not satisfied in this regard, “said Pocher. “It just didn’t fit as a couple. We’re very different, too different,” added Meyer-Wölden. Their different origins and upbringing also made it difficult for the two of them. Pocher even said: “If you hadn’t gotten pregnant, there would have been a breakup beforehand, but of course that’s how you try.” The 43-year-old is now married to Amira for the second time. Meyer-Wölden’s marriage to an American businessman also failed.

codelist.biz

Comments / 0

Related
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oliver Pocher
Best Life

This Former Child Star Just Revealed How She Lost Her $17 Million Fortune

Hayley Mills was one of Hollywood's most famous child actors of the 1960s. She starred in some of the era's biggest films, including That Darn Cat! and The Parent Trap, which turned then-14-year-old Mills into a major star. It also should have given her a major payday, but as Mills recounts in her new memoir Forever Young, which comes out on Sept. 7, she was shocked to find herself nearly penniless at the age of 21, after starring in more than a dozen movies. Read on to find out how Mills, now 75, was nearly broke and about her decade-long fight to get her money back.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Lil Nas X Had the Best Time at the Met Gala — and He's Got the Celebrity Selfies to Prove It

When attending your first Met Gala ball, it's best to make the most of your night. In addition to wearing an eye-catching ensemble, one wants to take as many celebrity selfies as possible. Clearly, Lil Nas X got the memo, because he hit the carpet in a regal golden velvet Versace robe, stripped off to reveal a golden suit of armor, which he then peeled away to reveal a body-hugging gold-embellished black bodysuit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vip News#American
wmleader.com

Dog Was Right! Laundrie Family Lawyer Confirms Parents Went Camping With Brian!

It’s still unclear whether Dog The Bounty Hunter will be the one to find Brian Laundrie, but it sure looks like he’s on the right trail!. As we reported, the reality star joined the search for Gabby Petito’s missing fiancé over the weekend, and alleged on Monday that Laundrie’s parents went camping with him after he returned from his cross-country road trip without Gabby. (Which lined up with a neighbor who claimed to have seen the Laundries going on a camping trip.)
PETS
DoYouRemember?

Country Singer Alan Jackson Shares His ‘No Cure’ Diagnosis

Alan Jackson is best known for his country music hits. Now, he’s opening up about the reason he hasn’t been performing live much anymore. He has been battling a “no cure” degenerative neurological condition called Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease. Unfortunately, he inherited the disease from his father. The 62-year-old revealed, “It’s not...
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

‘The View’ Hosts ‘Deeply Disappointed’ That LeBron James Says ‘It’s Not My Job’ to Tell Fans to Get Vaxxed (Video)

”Your right, LeBron, to a healthy life is not greater than another person’s right to a healthy life,“ host Sunny Hostin says. The hosts of “The View” are not happy with LeBron James this week after the NBA star said he doesn’t feel responsible for telling fans to get their COVID vaccines. For the women, encouraging public health and safety measures is an inherent responsibility for anyone with as massive a platform as James.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Trouble Relationship
NewsBreak
Celebrities
97.3 The Dawg

Tip Sniffed Out By Dog The Bounty Hunter Leads To New Information On Brian Laundrie

As it turns out, a reality TV star has helped add new context to the hunt that is currently underway for Brian Laundrie. Reports say that after visiting the family home of Brian Laundrie, Dog the Bounty Hunter began investigating a tip about a Florida campsite. After a public records request, reports show confirmation from the family's lawyer that Brian Laundrie and his parents were together at the very same campsite just days before Gabby Petito was reported missing.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Brian Laundrie ‘captured in selfie’ while camping with parents days after Gabby Petito believed to have died

A Florida couple who camped beside the Laundrie family days after Gabby Petito is believed to have died say they may have captured Brian Laundrie in a selfie.Mr Laundrie arrived at the Fort De Soto Park in Pinellas County, with parents Christopher and Roberta on 6 September.Fort Myers couple Marci and Kenny Newsom told NBC2 they checked into the campsite on the same day and stayed just metres from the Laundries in the neighbouring site.After scouring their photos, they noticed a man in the background walking across a field with a close-cropped haircut who appears to match Brian Laundrie’s...
ENTERTAINMENT
Elle

Jason Momoa's Son Looks Just Like Him At No Time To Die Premiere

Jason Momoa hit the red carpet for the premiere of No Time To Die on Tuesday [28 September], but everyone was paying attention to Jason's son, Nakoa-Wolf, and how similar the pair look. Of course, you'd expect parents and children to look related, but these two have taken it to...
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Brad PItt Arrives To L.A. Film Set Smiling Ear To Ear Days After Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie Was Spotted On Third Date With The Weeknd

Brad Pitt was spotted on the set of his new film Babylon and the actor looked completely unbothered with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie's recent antics. Earlier today, the paparazzi caught the 57-year-old actor arriving to work on the Damien Chazelle-directed project. Article continues below advertisement. The details of the movie...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy